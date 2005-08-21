from the climate-change-is-a-heated-debate dept.
Climate crisis: Scientists spot warning signs of Gulf Stream collapse:
Climate scientists have detected warning signs of the collapse of the Gulf Stream, one of the planet’s main potential tipping points.
The research found “an almost complete loss of stability over the last century” of the currents that researchers call the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC). The currents are already at their slowest point in at least 1,600 years, but the new analysis shows they may be nearing a shutdown.
[....] The complexity of the AMOC system and uncertainty over levels of future global heating make it impossible to forecast the date of any collapse for now. It could be within a decade or two, or several centuries away. But the colossal impact it would have means it must never be allowed to happen, the scientists said.
[....] Scientists are increasingly concerned about tipping points – large, fast and irreversible changes to the climate. Boers and his colleagues reported in May that a significant part of the Greenland ice sheet is on the brink, threatening a big rise in global sea level. Others have shown recently that the Amazon rainforest is now emitting more CO2 than it absorbs, and that the 2020 Siberian heatwave led to worrying releases of methane.
The world may already have crossed a series of tipping points, according to a 2019 analysis, resulting in “an existential threat to civilisation”. A major report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, due on Monday, is expected to set out the worsening state of the climate crisis.
Hopefully people will warm up to the danger of global warming.
A critical ocean system may be heading for collapse due to climate change, study finds
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 06, @01:36AM (2 children)
Will this have any effect on the 20 feet of water now covering NYC - as predicted?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 06, @01:38AM
The water doesn't have a vaxpass.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 06, @02:12AM
y'know, right as your chickens are coming home to roost might not be a great time for your pithy bullshit
(Score: 4, Insightful) by EJ on Friday August 06, @01:37AM (8 children)
I'm ok with this.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Friday August 06, @01:41AM (5 children)
If the Gulf Stream is shut down, the Arctic ocean should cool - maybe enough for the ice cover to start forming again?
Make an actual interesting, germane, and relevant point and you may get away with Flamebait - 'Zumi
(Score: 3, Informative) by EJ on Friday August 06, @01:53AM (4 children)
Yep. Watch The Day After Tomorrow. Probably wouldn't be so dramatic, but meh. It's a fun movie.
People are freaking out about climate change like it's going to be the end of the world. It won't be. It might kill most of us, but whatever. We're all going to die eventually. We used to be very good at culling each other through wars. Now, with the specter of nuclear war, we don't die as often as we used to. Something else has to keep our population in check, just like the foxes/rabbits/grass equation. The world needs a break from us to heal itself.
(Score: 1) by acid andy on Friday August 06, @01:59AM (3 children)
It's also a question of how many other species and habitats we're taking down with us. Hint: it's a lot.
Where did that thought come from? And that one? What about this one? Woah, man...
(Score: 2) by EJ on Friday August 06, @02:06AM (2 children)
Yeah, but it will all be fine again in a million years or so.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 06, @02:14AM (1 child)
Intriguing how you nihilists seem to have a burning need to tell everyone about your life choices. Like the vegans of philosophy!
(Score: 3, Touché) by EJ on Friday August 06, @02:15AM
What life choices are you referring to? You mean the ones I didn't talk about at all in this thread?
Your crazy is showing. Might want to cover that up a bit.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 06, @02:18AM (1 child)
> I'm ok with this.
Sure. Let me guess, you bought into a company that retrofits English buildings with insulation and a real furnace.
(Score: 2) by EJ on Friday August 06, @02:24AM
Nope. I detest the stock market. I'm just content with the life I've had so far. I also feel like the global society we have now is not worthy of survival. It must be destroyed so something better can rise from the ashes. I figure a few hundred thousand survivors should be sufficient to come together and realize what really matters in life.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 06, @01:53AM (1 child)
I'm guessing it's the ocean stream that carries the warm water from the gulf of mexico (tropical region) up north trhough atlantic ocean and wash along the ireland, britain, and norway - its why these countries, despite their northern (almost arctic) lattitude, maintain moderate weather patten.
If this stream breaks, the heat/energy distribution breaks down, the heat from the tropical region and nearby regions like american south, will be trapped there, and the those europeon countries will get much colder.
am i in the ballpark?
(Score: 4, Insightful) by gznork26 on Friday August 06, @02:08AM
In the vicinity, but the effects are far more widespread. Foo example, the conditions in the mid-Atlantic that support the birth and growth of hurricanes will be stronger, as they will have more warmth to feed the storms with. And the Gulf Stream is only one leg of the AMOC. The larger flow patterns that are affected stretch around the world. This will alter the weather patterns everywhere. As the 'normal' state of things adjusts, weather forecasting, beyond the immediate week or so, will no longer be possible because the patterns on which they have been based will no longer be in effect. Changes to ocean currents will change habitable zones for aquatic life, pushing some species into extinction while spreading others, and that, in turn affects land-based life that feeds on them, which pushes additional ecosystems out of the balance they have been in. Humanity won't be the only species scrambling to cope, but the conflicts among species over resources will intensify.
In other words, it won't be pretty. So it will be in our interest to watch for changes of all kinds, so that we can attempt to cope with it all. There's no guarantee that we will.
(Score: 1) by acid andy on Friday August 06, @01:57AM (2 children)
They broke the world. Actually, we all did. We all have some responsibility and trying to rationalize that away is quite possibly humanity's biggest flaw.
In a morbid way it'll be interesting to see what line of argument the deniers switch to when the effects are far too intense for anyone to ignore. I guess it'll be more of the current strategies of trying to look like you're doing something to help when really you're still only focused on short-term profit and not making any significant positive difference.
Where did that thought come from? And that one? What about this one? Woah, man...
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Friday August 06, @02:11AM
"That's not climate change, that's a natural fluctuation in solar activity."
"Well, it's only affecting remote areas, you'll be OK where you are."
"Well, it's too late to do anything now, we should concentrate on leaving Earth so some of humanity can survive. Hey, we're so charitable, we'll allow a lucky few to sign up to be slave labor for the rich people on Mars."
The inverse of "I told you so" is "Nobody could have predicted"
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 06, @02:17AM
We? We all did? You got a mouse in your pocket, white boy?
https://allthatsinteresting.com/uncontacted-tribes-sentinelese-korowai [allthatsinteresting.com]
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 06, @02:12AM (1 child)
Oh no! Global warming is going to eat our souls and plunge us into the maw of damnation!
We get it. Geophysical results of global warming will make things pretty difficult. Fully up to speed on that. But what to do about it? Hyperventilate?
Quick! The gulf stream will shut down! Build nuclear power stations to pump that water faster! Is that the message here?
Global warming is bad, therefore we must annihilate all of Africa and that will save us! ... no?
Global warming is going to spoil oceanfront property! Start bailing! ... not quite there?
Then what in heaven's name is behind the fervent, rosary-clutching, prayer-mumbling hope that people will "warm up to the danger of global warming"? That we should tell California to accept more densely-packed pigs? No? What do you want?
Tell us, or it's just fucking spam at this point.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 06, @02:19AM
Interesting, your racism got taken away and now you're going all partisan fascists. Can't say I'm surprised.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 06, @02:29AM
Looks like quite a pickle you've gotten yourself into between Australia and the western United States on fire every year; now eastern Michigan, New York City, and northern Europe catastrophically flooded; and the pandemic, which your vaccines aren't doing anything to stop.
No, tiny green houses won't solve this either. Tiny green houses and other green shit is derping around in rounding errors and hobby horses for upper middle class idiots who claim to care about the planet, but not enough to seriously think about building a world where everybody can have the security they enjoy, where the population is decreasing not because of a Malthusian forced sterilization wet dream, but because worldwide we've accomplished second wave feminism on a planetary scale. No, if I've learned one thing about the humans, they derive pleasure from being the upper 10% in the USA, the upper 1% in the world, not because it's good to have money and be thinking about needs higher up the hierarchy, but because it gives humans pleasure to see other humans that are worse off, to judge them, to moralize about them, to thump their Bibles at them and tell them to pray to Man Jeebus if they want to be rich and successful.
I am beginning to viscerally understand the parameters of the Drake equation that are compatible with the fact that we cannot seem to observe even the slightest hint of a single Kardashev II+ civilization.
Maybe nobody's figured out how to get past the edgy self-destructive teenager phase of evolving to a spacefaring civilization. I wouldn't count on the humans figuring it out either. Maybe it's not possible.
The world is so fucking depressing these days. 2020 won't end.