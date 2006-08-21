from the feed-a-cold-starve-a-fever^W-infection dept.
Fasting may help ward off infections, study in mice suggests:
Fasting decreased the signs of bacterial infection compared to fed mice, including nearly eliminating all intestinal tissue damage and inflammation. When fasted animals were re-fed for a day after their fast, there was a dramatic increase in Salmonella numbers and invasion into the intestinal walls, although the associated inflammation was still attenuated compared to normal. The results did not hold true when mice were exposed to Salmonella intravenously instead of orally, and analyses of the microbiomes of mice showed significant changes associated with fasting and protection against infection. Moreover, fasting did not fully protect germ-free mice -- bred to lack a normal microbiome -- from Salmonella, suggesting that some of the protection was due to fasting's effect on the microbiome. Experiments using the bacteria Campylobacter jejuni confirmed that the effect of fasting was not limited to Salmonella, with similar results seen.
[...] "Our research highlights the important role that food plays in regulating interactions between the host, enteric pathogens and the gut microbiome. When food is limited, the microbiome appears to sequester the nutrients that remain, preventing pathogens from acquiring the energy they need to infect the host. While more research is needed, fasting or otherwise adjusting food intake could be exploited therapeutically to modulate infectious diseases in the future."
Journal Reference:
Franziska A. Graef, Larissa S. Celiberto, Joannie M. Allaire, et al. Fasting increases microbiome-based colonization resistance and reduces host inflammatory responses during an enteric bacterial infection, PLOS Pathogens (DOI: 10.1371/journal.ppat.1009719)
(Score: 2) by Barenflimski on Friday August 06, @04:39AM
These guys once did a study that said that humans went hungry for thousands of years at least a couple of times a week. They had major problems with infections of all types. Causation or Correlation?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 06, @04:57AM (1 child)
Give a break to you GI track.
Funny thing, this applies even more to blacks and browns.
You stuff you face with all them food, and then you do yoga? That's gonna help?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 06, @05:19AM
I like to fast because it reminds me what hunger actually feels like.
What most people are feeling when they feel "hungry" is not hunger. A big culprit is thirst. If not thirst, then it's anxiety or boredom or an unpleasant emotion like that.
Plus if yoga is done properly, it includes fasting once per week iirc according to Swami Vishnu-devananda. But then you'd also have to avoid b33r (tamasic) and hot wings (rajasic).