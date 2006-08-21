from the can-you-picture-that? dept.
Apple plans to scan US iPhones for child abuse imagery:
Apple intends to install software on American iPhones to scan for child abuse imagery, according to people briefed on its plans, raising alarm among security researchers who warn that it could open the door to surveillance of millions of people’s personal devices.
Apple detailed its proposed system—known as “neuralMatch”—to some US academics earlier this week, according to two security researchers briefed on the virtual meeting. The plans could be publicized more widely as soon as this week, they said.
The automated system would proactively alert a team of human reviewers if it believes illegal imagery is detected, who would then contact law enforcement if the material can be verified. The scheme will initially roll out only in the US.
[...] Security researchers, while supportive of efforts to combat child abuse, are concerned that Apple risks enabling governments around the world to seek access to their citizens’ personal data, potentially far beyond its original intent.
“It is an absolutely appalling idea, because it is going to lead to distributed bulk surveillance of . . . our phones and laptops,” said Ross Anderson, professor of security engineering at the University of Cambridge.
Although the system is currently trained to spot child sex abuse, it could be adapted to scan for any other targeted imagery and text, for instance, terror beheadings or anti-government signs at protests, say researchers. Apple’s precedent could also increase pressure on other tech companies to use similar techniques.
[...] According to people briefed on the plans, every photo uploaded to iCloud in the US will be given a “safety voucher” saying whether it is suspect or not. Once a certain number of photos are marked as suspect, Apple will enable all the suspect photos to be decrypted and, if apparently illegal, passed on to the relevant authorities.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Friday August 06, @07:14AM
And of course, their neural network will never give false positives, right? I mean, when scanning millions of photos, even a false positive rate of 0.01% will cause hundreds of people wrongfully accused of possessing illegal images.
Anyway, so much about Apple supposedly valuing our privacy.
BTW, what did they train their neural network with? Seems they have a large collection of illegal images then, right? Someone report them to the police! :-)
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 06, @07:15AM
EF is so screwed. And not in a good way.
(Score: 2) by MIRV888 on Friday August 06, @07:19AM
With that MJ hook. Cash money.
I find the issue of the phones perpetually listening much more disturbing.