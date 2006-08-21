Stories
Peloton Treadmill Owners Will be Able to Run Again Without a Subscription

posted by martyb on Friday August 06, @09:51AM
from the internet-of-things-you-don't-actually-own dept.
Digital Liberty

DannyB writes:

Peloton treadmill owners will be able to run again without a subscription:

After a spate of accidents on its Tread+ treadmill, Peloton temporarily moved the basic running mode of Tread+ behind a paywall so non-authorized users couldn't gain access. Now, all users will be able to use the "Just Run" feature without a subscription [...]

[...] after several reports of injuries and one death. The company subsequently released a software update that required a passcode to use the basic running mode, but the feature was only available to subscribers.

[...] The Tread Lock feature locks the device if you haven't used the treadmill in 45 seconds and aren't in a class. You then need to input a four-digit code before it can be used again.

[...] While the update was inconvenient for non-subscribers who purchased the $4,000+ devices, Peloton did make it possible to do basic running without paying.

Putting the primary function of an expensive product behind a paywall is a way to prevent accidents.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 06, @09:59AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 06, @09:59AM (#1163970)

    Life is tough when you are a moron, like the ones buying these gizmos.

  • (Score: 2) by Nuke on Friday August 06, @10:07AM

    by Nuke (3162) on Friday August 06, @10:07AM (#1163973)

    Putting the primary function of an expensive product behind a paywall is a way to prevent accidents.

    LoL !

