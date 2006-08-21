Stories
30th Anniversary of the World Wide Web

posted by janrinok on Friday August 06, @12:33PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
In 1989 the world's largest physics laboratory, CERN, was a hive of ideas and information stored on multiple incompatible computers. Sir Tim Berners-Lee envisioned a unifying structure for linking information across different computers, and wrote a proposal in March 1989 called "Information Management: A Proposal". By 1991 this vision of universal connectivity had become the World Wide Web.

To celebrate 30 years since Sir Tim Berners-Lee's proposal and to kick-start a series of celebrations worldwide, CERN hosted a 30th Anniversary event in the morning of 12 March 2019 in partnership with the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) and with the World Wide Web Foundation.

  • (Score: 2) by HammeredGlass on Friday August 06, @12:47PM (1 child)

    by HammeredGlass (12241) on Friday August 06, @12:47PM (#1164020)

    Only three years of the WWW before the calls to censor it started raining down from the safety minded authoritarians.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 06, @01:15PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 06, @01:15PM (#1164025)

      I still think it's just a fad. USENET will rise again.

