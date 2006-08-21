from the do-evil-if-you-think-you-can-get-away-with-it dept.
Leaked Document Says Google Fired Dozens of Employees for Data Misuse:
Google fired dozens of employees between 2018 and 2020 for abusing their access to the company's tools or data, with some workers potentially facing allegations of accessing Google user or employee data, according to an internal Google document obtained by Motherboard.
The document provides concrete figures on an often delicate part of a tech giant's operations: investigations into how the company's own employees leverage their positions to steal, leak, or abuse data they may have access to. Insider abuse is a problem across the tech industry. Motherboard previously uncovered instances at Facebook, Snapchat, and MySpace, with employees in some cases using their access to stalk or otherwise spy on users.
The document says that Google terminated 36 employees in 2020 for security-related issues. Eighty-six percent of all security-related allegations against employees included mishandling of confidential information, such as the transfer of internal-only information to outside parties.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday August 06, @03:22PM
Microsoft needs to be fired - for data misuse among other reasons.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Friday August 06, @03:57PM (1 child)
This is why people shouldn't trust companies. And especially should not trust governments. They are not monolithic organizations, they are collections of people. Some of whom are evil. Companies, at least, generally have an incentive 5o fire bad eggs. Governments tend to just cover up the problems.
(Score: 2) by Beryllium Sphere (r) on Friday August 06, @04:22PM
Or as Shepherd Book put it, "A government is a body of people usually—notably— ungoverned".
Accountability is the key and it gets much harder as the organization gets larger.