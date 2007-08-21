Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Researchers Discover Fresh Water in the Mediterranean Sea

posted by janrinok on Saturday August 07, @03:05PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the once-only-offer dept.
News Science

upstart writes:

Researchers discover fresh water in the Mediterranean Sea:

"Our discovery is based on an oceanographic expedition we conducted in 2018," explains Dr. Amir Haroon, from GEOMAR, lead author of the study. "We used geophysical methods, called reflection seismics, combined with novel electromagnetic techniques to detect these deposits," Haroon continues. "Our data suggest that the groundwater occurs as an isolated body in limestone formations three kilometres from the coast," the scientist explains.

[...] The water body was probably formed there during the last ice age 20,000 years ago, when the sea level was lower than today.

Journal Reference:
Amir Haroon, Aaron Micallef, Marion Jegen, et al. Electrical Resistivity Anomalies Offshore a Carbonate Coastline: Evidence for Freshened Groundwater? [open], Geophysical Research Letters (DOI: 10.1029/2020GL091909)

Original Submission


«  Geological Analysis Explains Durability of Stonehenge Megaliths
Researchers Discover Fresh Water in the Mediterranean Sea | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.