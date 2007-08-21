"Our discovery is based on an oceanographic expedition we conducted in 2018," explains Dr. Amir Haroon, from GEOMAR, lead author of the study. "We used geophysical methods, called reflection seismics, combined with novel electromagnetic techniques to detect these deposits," Haroon continues. "Our data suggest that the groundwater occurs as an isolated body in limestone formations three kilometres from the coast," the scientist explains.

[...] The water body was probably formed there during the last ice age 20,000 years ago, when the sea level was lower than today.