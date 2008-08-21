Taiwanese motherboard maker Gigabyte has been hit by the RansomEXX ransomware gang, who threaten to publish 112GB of stolen data unless a ransom is paid.

Gigabyte is best known for its motherboards, but also manufactures other computer components and hardware, such as graphics cards, data center servers, laptops, and monitors.

The attack occurred late Tuesday night into Wednesday and forced the company to shut down systems in Taiwan. The incident also affected multiple websites of the company, including its support site and portions of the Taiwanese website

[...] Customers have also reported issues accessing support documents or receiving updated information about RMAs, which is likely due to the ransomware attack.

According to the Chinese news site United Daily News, Gigabyte confirmed they suffered a cyberattack that affected a small number of servers.

After detecting the abnormal activity on their network, they had shut down their IT systems and notified law enforcement.

[...] While Gigabyte has not officially stated what ransomware operation performed the attack, BleepingComputer has learned it was conducted by the RansomEXX gang.