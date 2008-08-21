Amid the Labor Shortage, Robots Step in to Make the French Fries:
In a White Castle just southeast of Chicago, the 100-year-old purveyor of fast food has played host for the past year to an unusual, and unusually hardworking, employee: a robotic fry cook.
Flippy, , is no gimmick, says Jamie Richardson, a White Castle vice president. It works 23 hours a day (one hour is reserved for cleaning) and has operated almost continuously for the past year, manning—or robot-ing—the fry station at White Castle No. 42 in Merrillville, Ind. An industrial robot arm sheathed in a grease-proof, white fabric sleeve, it slides along a rail attached to the ceiling, lifting and lowering each basket when ready, immune to spatters and spills. White Castle is so pleased with Flippy’s performance that, in partnership with its maker, Miso Robotics, the chain plans to roll out an improved version, Flippy 2.0, to 10 more of its restaurants across the country.
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Monday August 09, @12:40AM (2 children)
There's a slave shortage.
(Score: 3, Informative) by crafoo on Monday August 09, @12:56AM
The cost of labor is higher than the cost of a french fry robot. Simple as that.
Be more valuable than a robot. Or keep asking for free GIBS from printed money. See what that gets you.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 09, @12:57AM
Blame Lincoln.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday August 09, @01:04AM (1 child)
The robot won't bitch and moan if I ask for fries without salt.
It won't spit in my order if it doesn't like me.
Robots are killing the burger joint experience for me...
(Score: 3, Touché) by Opportunist on Monday August 09, @01:06AM
Exactly. Where is the heart? Where is the human? Where is my smug satisfaction when I look down on the burger boy and belittle him for his dead end job?
Doing that to a robot just ain't the same.