from the weapons-platform-in-space? dept.
Caltech's New Space-Based Solar Project Could Power Our Entire Planet:
Caltech has just received $100 million in funding for their Space Solar Power Project (SSPP). The project is described by Caltech as: "Collecting solar power in space and transmitting the energy wirelessly to Earth through microwaves enables terrestrial power availability unaffected by weather or time of day. Solar power could be continuously available anywhere on earth."
"This ambitious project is a transformative approach to large-scale solar energy harvesting for the Earth that overcomes this intermittency and the need for energy storage," said SSPP researcher Harry Atwater in the Caltech press release on the matter.
[...] The project is not without its limitations. Currently, the researchers are still working on ways to collect enough energy that it’s worth doing in the first place. They're also working on ways to beam that energy down to the surface in a way that doesn’t lose most of it on its way down.
"[Launch] is currently expected to be Q1 2023," co-director of the project Ali Hajimiri told TechCrunch. "It involves several demonstrators for space verification of key technologies involved in the effort, namely, wireless power transfer at distance, lightweight flexible photovoltaics and flexible deployable space structures."
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 09, @06:11AM (1 child)
New? It was proposed in the early days of the "Space Race".
It's also an orbiting Weapon of Mass Destruction.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 09, @06:38AM
Just minutes ago I was thinking about how it would be like to die SimCity 2000 style. Now we all get to find out.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 09, @07:04AM
And such microwave-beaming satellite could never not go astray and make a good deal of Earth into a microwave dinner … obviously.
Sigh!