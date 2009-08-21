from the better-late-than-never dept.
Major U.K. science funder to require grantees to make papers immediately free to all:
The United Kingdom currently has one of the highest rates of open-access publication in the world, with many researchers posting their research papers on websites that make them publicly available for free. But the country’s leading funding agency today announced a new policy that will push open access even further by mandating that all research it funds must be freely available for anyone to read upon publication.
The policy by the funder, UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), will expand on existing rules covering all research papers produced from its £8 billion in annual funding. About three-quarters of papers recently published from U.K. universities are open access, and UKRI’s current policy gives scholars two routes to comply: Pay journals for “gold” open access, which makes a paper free to read on the publisher’s website, or choose the “green” route, which allows them to deposit a near-final version of the paper on a public repository, after a waiting period of up to 1 year. Publishers have insisted that an embargo period is necessary to prevent the free papers from peeling away their subscribers.
But starting in April 2022, that yearlong delay will no longer be permitted: Researchers choosing green open access must deposit the paper immediately when it is published. And publishers won’t be able to hang on to the copyright for UKRI-funded papers: The agency will require that the research it funds—with some minor exceptions—be published with a Creative Commons Attribution license (known as CC-BY) that allows for free and liberal distribution of the work.
UKRI developed the new policy because “publicly funded research should be available for public use by the taxpayer,” says Duncan Wingham, the funder’s executive champion for open research. The policy falls closely in line with those issued by other major research funders, including the nonprofit Wellcome Trust—one of the world’s largest nongovernmental funding bodies—and the European Research Council.
The move also brings UKRI’s policy into alignment with Plan S, an effort led by European research funders—including UKRI—to make academic literature freely available to read. Coalition S, the funders’ group, is “delighted” with the policy, says Executive Director Johan Rooryck. UKRI is a funding heavyweight within Europe, he says, and its push for open access shows there is a “worldwide movement” among big research funders in the same direction. “We are hoping that this will be an example for many other large funders in the world,” Rooryck says, including in China, Japan, and the United States.
Add it to the list of requirements for those doing research. The whole approach these days seems like a competition to burden actual creative scientific people with the same dreary management that y'all are subject to. Those TPS reports won't write themselves nor do the corrections required by the 7 levels of oversight and 16 rounds of planning, budget, training, safety and of course the all important providing your materials, data and code to anyone who asks for it. It's no wonder nobody is actually doing anything any more.
It has always amused me that so many organizations would like you to believe that their motivations are for the advancement of mankind. But, the greedy bastards won't share anything meaningful. Instead they want to capitalize on every incremental advancement, and only share after they've made millions.
Here, we see UKRI pushing that whole Brotherhood of Man concept. Good on them.
For those who don't know BOMFOG, recommended reading - https://www.kirkusreviews.com/book-reviews/a/madalaine-duke/this-business-of-bomfog/ [kirkusreviews.com]
