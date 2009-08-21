from the sign-of-things-to-come? dept.
Big Tech call center workers face pressure to accept home surveillance:
Colombia-based call center workers who provide outsourced customer service to some of the nation’s largest companies are being pressured to sign a contract that lets their employer install cameras in their homes to monitor work performance, an NBC News investigation has found.
Six workers based in Colombia for Teleperformance, one of the world’s largest call center companies, which counts Apple, Amazon and Uber among its clients, said that they are concerned about the new contract, first issued in March. The contract allows monitoring by AI-powered cameras in workers’ homes, voice analytics and storage of data collected from the worker’s family members, including minors. Teleperformance employs more than 380,000 workers globally, including 39,000 workers in Colombia.
“The contract allows constant monitoring of what we are doing, but also our family,” said a Bogota-based worker on the Apple account who was not authorized to speak to the news media. “I think it’s really bad. We don’t work in an office. I work in my bedroom. I don’t want to have a camera in my bedroom.”
The worker said that she signed the contract, a copy of which NBC News has reviewed, because she feared losing her job. She said that she was told by her supervisor that she would be moved off the Apple account if she refused to sign the document. She said the additional surveillance technology has not yet been installed.
The concerns of the workers, who all spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media, highlight a pandemic-related trend that has alarmed privacy and labor experts: As many workers have shifted to performing their duties at home, some companies are pushing for increasing levels of digital monitoring of their staff in an effort to recreate the oversight of the office at home.
The issue is not isolated to Teleperformance’s workers in Colombia. The company states on its website that it offers similar monitoring through its TP Cloud Campus product, the software it uses to enable staff to work remotely in more than 19 markets. An official Teleperformance promotional video for TP Cloud Campus from January 2021 describes how it uses “AI to monitor clean desk policy and fraud” among its remote workers by analyzing camera feeds. And in its latest earnings statement, released in June, Teleperformance said it has shifted 240,000 of its approximately 380,000 employees to working from home thanks to the TP Cloud Campus product.
[...] “The shift of workers out of call centers and into people’s homes and the increased monitoring and data capture as a result has really degraded their working conditions,” she said.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 09, @04:57PM (7 children)
Resistance to this evil must be unanimous, or it doesn't work
Unless all men are free, none are
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 09, @05:04PM (5 children)
(Score: 3, Disagree) by Runaway1956 on Monday August 09, @05:26PM (4 children)
Get with the program. The wearing of masks is a public issue. Surveillance within the home is a home invasion issue. The two are not really connected. In fact, health issues and surveillance shouldn't be connected at all, whether in public or in private.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 09, @05:31PM
Is a perfect cover to retake control of some aspects of Americans privacy through the use of masks to obscure faces (although you also need large sunglasses and ear coverings to comprehensively foil facial recognition, plus apparel/footwear changes to help affect gait tracking.
If more Americans had been paying attention to this we could have gotten reduced transmission via masks as a side benefit of everyone indirectly demanding their privacy back under the excuse of pandemic safety. Longer term this could be used as an excuse to demand masks be allowed everywhere and all the time because you never know when the next pandemic will start, and eventually law enforcement would have to go back to illegal tracking methods, or actually do the footwork, like they're supposed to.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 09, @05:32PM (2 children)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 09, @05:40PM (1 child)
lockdowns are for prisoners, you cowardly slave. there were/are/wiil be no lockdowns where i live because the local judge knows better and excluded constitutional rights in his previous order. People who follow mask orders and lockdown orders are not my countrymen. You are worthless husks of men/women.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 09, @05:49PM
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday August 09, @05:23PM
That sucks, but I think you're right, or very close to right.
The only options to defeat that whole thing, is to organize, and everyone, or nearly everyone, refuse to sign the contract. Or, for government to step in, and declare it a human rights issue, and make surveillance illegal.
Colombia? I don't see the government being overly concerned over human rights issues.
I suspect that a lot of people are going to bitch about surveillance, but they'll conform because they need the income.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 09, @05:00PM (1 child)
But where would we be without our de-facto slave class?!? Always remember: the most viable capitalistic strategy, unless hemmed in by regulation, consists of ruthless exploitation of all available resources, including human ones, including the customer.
It quickly becomes a habit for the "slave" masters to exploit anyway, even in the few cases where there is no clear benefit (whether this set exists is left as a discussion to the reader)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 09, @05:41PM
You are owed nothing and you will like any work you can get in the age of automation.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 09, @05:43PM
These companies are a national embarrassment as far as I'm concerned.