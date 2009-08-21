from the tell-the-truth dept.
Sky News Australia to face Senate inquiry after week-long YouTube suspension:
Sky News Australia will face a Senate inquiry next week after the broadcaster was suspended for seven days for posting numerous videos which violated YouTube’s Covid medical misinformation policies.
The hearing comes as former prime minister Kevin Rudd calls on the Australian media regulator to take a tougher line on the broadcasting of contentious Sky News material on subscription TV and free-to-air television in regional areas.
The Sky News Australia YouTube channel, which has 1.8m subscribers, has been issued a strike and was temporarily suspended from uploading new videos or live streams for one week. It resumed posting and livestreaming on Thursday evening.
About 12 Sky News videos questioning the effectiveness of masks and lockdowns or promoting the use of hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin as treatments for Covid have been removed from YouTube.
The Google-owned US platform took action under its Covid-19 medical misinformation policies to “prevent the spread of Covid-19 misinformation that could cause real-world harm”. But Sky News has not been sanctioned by the Australian Communications and Media Authority.
“Specifically, we don’t allow content that denies the existence of Covid-19 or that encourages people to use hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin to treat or prevent the virus,” YouTube said on the weekend.
[...] “Freedom of expression is essential to the functioning of our democracy, but Australians expect that opinions will have a reasonable basis in fact.”
Previously:
Sky News Australia Banned from YouTube for Seven Days Over Covid Misinformation.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 09, @10:17PM
I remember when Facebook banned people for pointing out that it probably wasn't a coincidence that an unusually contagious and potent virus emerged from a city which is home to a virus research facility which has to observe the strictest containment protocols. Covid misinformation they called it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 09, @10:19PM (2 children)
Liars spreading dangerous misinformation should be punished when their lies result in real world harm. Everyone is free to say anything, but consequences are a thing they should consider.
So the CCP, WHO, NIH and CDC should also be punished then?
So the CCP, WHO, NIH and CDC should also be punished then?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 09, @10:34PM
Lawl, your rightwing media is trash, own it ya feckin deplorable
If you have a case then go and start a lawsuit, but that would require peeling yourself off your chair.
so, not like the real one?
so, not like the real one?