Sky News Australia will face a Senate inquiry next week after the broadcaster was suspended for seven days for posting numerous videos which violated YouTube’s Covid medical misinformation policies.

The hearing comes as former prime minister Kevin Rudd calls on the Australian media regulator to take a tougher line on the broadcasting of contentious Sky News material on subscription TV and free-to-air television in regional areas.

The Sky News Australia YouTube channel, which has 1.8m subscribers, has been issued a strike and was temporarily suspended from uploading new videos or live streams for one week. It resumed posting and livestreaming on Thursday evening.