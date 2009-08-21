from the Moon-Base-Alpha dept.
ICON 3D prints simulated mars habitat designed by bjarke ingels group for NASA
ICON announces its awarded subcontract to deliver a 3D-printed habitat, known as Mars Dune Alpha, at NASA's Johnson Space Center. the team will support the NASA Space Technology Mission Directorate (STMD) as part of NASA's 'the Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog' (CHAPEA). ICON's next-gen 'Vulcan' construction system will fabricate a 1,700 square-foot structure designed by Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG). The work will simulate a realistic mars habitat to support long-duration, exploration-class space missions.
NASA has begun recruitment for the long-duration mars mission analog study inside the 3D-printed habitat. Applications to participate as crew are being accepted through the mid-september 2021 for the one-year analog mission that starts in fall 2022.
Mars Is Calling! NASA Is Recruiting for Yearlong Simulated Mars Mission
Each mission will consist of four crew members living and working in a 1,700-square-foot module 3D-printed by ICON, called Mars Dune Alpha. The habitat will simulate the challenges of a mission on Mars, including resource limitations, equipment failure, communication delays, and other environmental stressors. Crew tasks may include simulated spacewalks, scientific research, use of virtual reality and robotic controls, and exchanging communications. The results will provide important scientific data to validate systems and develop solutions.
NASA is looking for healthy, motivated U.S. citizens or permanent residents who are non-smokers, age 30 to 55 years old, and proficient in English for effective communication between crew and mission control. Crew selection will follow standard NASA criteria for astronaut candidate applicants.
A master's degree in a STEM field such as engineering, mathematics, or biological, physical, or computer science from an accredited institution with at least two years of professional STEM experience or a minimum of one thousand hours piloting an aircraft is required. Candidates who have completed two years of work toward a doctoral program in STEM, or completed a medical degree, or a test pilot program will also be considered. Additionally, with four years of professional experience, applicants who have completed military officer training or a Bachelor of Science in a STEM field may be considered.