Starliner investigation continues
Boeing is continuing its investigation into the thruster issue that delayed the launch of its CST-100 Starliner commercial crew vehicle but could soon run into schedule conflicts on both the International Space Station and with its launch vehicle.
In an Aug. 6 statement, Boeing said it was continuing to study why several valves in the propulsion system of the spacecraft were unexpectedly in the closed position during the countdown to the Aug. 3 launch attempt of the Orbital Flight Test (OFT) 2 mission, an uncrewed test flight. Boeing scrubbed the launch about three hours before the scheduled liftoff because of the problem.
[...] Neither NASA nor Boeing have set a new launch date for the OFT-2 mission. Boeing said in its statement that it is "assessing multiple launch opportunities for Starliner in August" and will work with NASA and United Launch Alliance to determine an appropriate launch date.
[...] A combination of factors could force an extended delay if the OFT-2 mission does not launch by late August. A Falcon 9 is scheduled to launch the CRS-23 cargo mission to the ISS Aug. 28. It will use the same docking port as Starliner will for OFT-2, meaning that if OFT-2 does not complete its mission by late August, NASA will either have to postpone CRS-23 or wait until that mission is done, likely no earlier than late September.
By that point, however, ULA will need to focus on preparations for its next Atlas 5 launch, NASA's Lucy asteroid mission. That mission has a three-week launch window that opens in mid-October. The Atlas 5 for OFT-2 would have to be "de-stacked" and the one for Lucy assembled in the VIF, with the spacecraft then installed and tested. Given the narrow window for Lucy, additional testing of the vehicle is likely to find any problems well ahead of the opening of the launch window.
Previously: It Now Seems Likely That Starliner Will Not Launch Crew Until Early 2022
It now seems likely that Starliner will not launch crew until early 2022:
The primary issue is the availability of space station docking ports fitted with an "international docking adapter," which are used by SpaceX's Crew Dragon, Cargo Dragon 2, and Starliner vehicles. There are presently two such ports on the station, and for NASA, the priority for access to these ports are crew rotations followed by supply missions. So the question becomes when the Starliner test flight can find an open slot on station.
The Crew-2 mission, carrying four astronauts on SpaceX's Crew Dragon vehicle, is expected to launch on April 22 and remain attached to one of these ports for about six months. Then, on June 3, a SpaceX cargo supply mission (CRS-22) is due to launch and occupy the other port.
Thus, there will be no docking ports available this summer until about July 20, the approximate date when the CRS-22 Dragon will depart the station and return to Earth. This departure will open an approximately one-month window during which Starliner could make its test flight. Therefore, although NASA and Boeing have not yet made a target date public, we can expect this flight to take place no earlier than late July or early August.
[...] After this repeat test flight, which is officially known as Orbital Flight Test-2, NASA and Boeing will perform a detailed data analysis. One source said that optimistically, this process would require about six months. This would push a crewed test flight into January 2022. Another NASA official said the spacecraft would not fly until the "hardware is ready and it makes the most sense to fly based on station's needs." He added that there is no clock on this crewed flight test, since NASA already has an operational vehicle, Crew Dragon, to meet its astronaut-rotation needs.
[...] Finally, if this crew test flight is successful, Boeing could fly its first "operational" Starliner mission for NASA. This would carry a full complement of four astronauts to the space station for about six months and would happen sometime later in 2022, most likely during the April or September time frames.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 10, @03:51AM (3 children)
They're just not trustworthy any more. Sure wish Lockheed would get back in the business
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday August 10, @03:58AM
United Lunch Alliance is a 50/50 joint venture of Boeing and Lockheed Martin.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 10, @04:27AM (1 child)
Yeah bullshit. Read this again: "Boeing said it was continuing to study why several valves in the propulsion system of the spacecraft were unexpectedly in the closed position during the countdown"
When I read that I almost weep with pride in the human race. Ask yourself - when has ANY manager ever said that to you? The usual reaction is to yell, fire one or two people, put everyone on notice and behave like a shitstain until someone magically scores a home run, in which case they are the hero and everyone else is a weak loser. That's why we can't go to Mars, dipshits.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 10, @04:44AM
Well we've had enough disasters so they understand that a fuckup will cost them way more than rescheduling. Humans are slow, but they tend to learn.
(Score: 0, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 10, @03:51AM (3 children)
bloated defense contractors relying political lobbying for their meal tickets.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 10, @04:33AM (2 children)
What, you work for lockheed?
Ike was right about the military industrial complex.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 10, @04:40AM
Afghanistan ticker parade next month, guys! I'm pumped for it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 10, @04:41AM
Many of the real users have bailed, we're left with a larger proportion of shills trying to shut down anything critical of unfettered capitalism. The world is falling to pieces and these greedy jerks can't see past their own wallets.