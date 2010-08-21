The fact that “infringing sites” show up in search results has become a source of frustration. As a result, Google and other search engines are facing a steady stream of DMCA takedown notices.

Google alone has processed more than five billion takedown requests and millions of new URLs are reported every week. While the majority of these correctly point to problematic links, there are plenty of mistakes too.

[...] This week we saw yet another problematic DMCA notice, which is perhaps even worse. TV channel TRK Ukraine asked Google to remove content hosted on the IP-address 127.0.0.1, which is the localhost of a device or server.

The request was sent by TKR’s anti-piracy partner Vindex, which essentially flagged a file on its own machine. The ‘infringing’ link is 127.0.0.1:6878/ace/manifest.m3u. This points to a playlist file, possibly for the P2P streaming platform Ace Stream that’s often used to pirate content.

[...] Since 127.0.0.1 refers to the host computer, Google is technically asked to remove a file from [Vindex’s] servers.