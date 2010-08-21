from the bright-idea dept.
New “Glowworm attack” recovers audio from devices’ power LEDs:
Researchers at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev have demonstrated a novel way to spy on electronic conversations. A new paper released today outlines a novel passive form of the TEMPEST attack called Glowworm, which converts minute fluctuations in the intensity of power LEDs on speakers and USB hubs back into the audio signals that caused those fluctuations.
Although the fluctuations in LED signal strength generally aren't perceptible to the naked eye, they're strong enough to be read with a photodiode coupled to a simple optical telescope. The slight flickering of power LED output due to changes in voltage as the speakers consume electrical current are converted into an electrical signal by the photodiode; the electrical signal can then be run through a simple Analog/Digital Converter (ADC) and played back directly.
Researcher's web page which has links to: download the paper, download pictures, and to play test samples and resulting captures.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Tuesday August 10, @11:38PM (1 child)
So that's the real reason "modern" electronics have blazing bright blue LEDs on them. And "modern" PC cases are covered with an entire rainbow of them for more bandwidth. Not just because consumertards love them.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 10, @11:53PM
All about the glowies, Terry A Davis knew!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 11, @12:17AM
Can't they just use their Intel IME to access the data?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 11, @12:18AM
This same technique works with old analog modems that have TX/RX LEDs on them. ISTR that some network switches are also vulnerable, if a bit more fussy., and that there was research done on older hard drives that had built in activity lights. In all of those cases the offending LED was wired directly to the data line while this is an actual side band attack but the interception technique is the same.