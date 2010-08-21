Stories
NASA, DOE Fund Three Nuclear Thermal Space Propulsion Concepts

posted by janrinok on Wednesday August 11, @01:51AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
upstart writes:

Nuclear-powered spaceships for fast trips to Mars may now be one step closer to reality.

NASA and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) have teamed up to fund three design concepts for reactors that could become part of a nuclear thermal propulsion system, a next-generation technology that could make the exploration of deep space faster and more efficient.

For example, a spacecraft powered by a nuclear thermal rocket could potentially get to Mars in just three to four months, experts say — about half the time required using traditional chemical rockets.

[...] The three companies that received contracts are Virginia-based BWX Technologies, Inc., which will work with Lockheed Martin on the project; General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems of San Diego, which will partner with X-energy LLC and Aerojet Rocketdyne; and Seattle-based Ultra Safe Nuclear Technologies, whose partners are Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation, Blue Origin, General Electric Hitachi Nuclear Energy, General Electric Research, Framatome and Materion.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 11, @02:10AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 11, @02:10AM (#1165645)

    get back to me when it's a few weeks. And no passagers with body stink or perfume. Oh also need a dune buggy to ride on Mars.

