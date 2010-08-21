from the not-so-permafrost dept.
Smoke from Siberia wildfires reaches north pole in historic first:
Smoke from raging forest fires in Siberia has reached the north pole for the first time in recorded history, as a Russian monitoring institute warned the blazes were worsening.
Devastating wildfires have ripped across Siberia with increasing regularity over the past few years, which Russia’s weather officials and environmentalists have linked to climate change and an underfunded forest service.
[...] On Saturday, the US space agency Nasa said its satellite images showed wildfire smoke travelling “more than 3,000km (1,800 miles) from Yakutia to reach the north pole”, calling it “a first in recorded history”. It added that on 6 August most of Russia was covered in smoke.
Environmentalists blame the authorities for letting large areas burn every year under a law that allows them not to intervene if the cost of fighting fires is greater than the damage caused or if they do not affect inhabited areas.
(Score: 2) by Booga1 on Wednesday August 11, @10:24AM
Well, we've done it. The planet is officially on its way to burning up. Record breaking heat waves are happening every other month it seems.
Welcome to the new normal.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday August 11, @10:35AM (1 child)
Even though the forest fires may be part of a positive feedback loop driving climate change, they are also a natural response to the current conditions. I can imagine a couple of ways in which fire suppression could "backfire" leading to consequences more unpleasant than the current situation.
Mostly, fire suppression, if it cannot be sustained, leads to a more unstable state where the unburnt fuel stockpiles, ultimately causing a bigger and likely more damaging impulse event in the future.
Also, the naturally burnt old growth forest still retain a lot of carbon in the unburnt and charred trunks while simultaneously making way for new growth which sequesters carbon faster than standing old growth forest.
Industry may lament the loss of raw materials, but nature has dealt with forest fires for many millions of years before opposable thumbs came to be.
My karma ran over your dogma.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Opportunist on Wednesday August 11, @10:37AM
I'm more worried about the methane in the permafrost soil. If the fires thaw that out and release it, it not only fuels the fires, there's also no way to put it back into the ground.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 11, @10:49AM
The Eskimo elders speak of the time of smoked penguin meat, so it's not like this hasn't happened before.