Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Elon Musk Offers for SpaceX to Make NASA Spacesuits, after Watchdog Says Program to Cost Billion

posted by martyb on Wednesday August 11, @12:47PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the cost-plus-contracting dept.
Business

DannyB writes:

Elon Musk offers for SpaceX to make NASA spacesuits, after watchdog says program to cost $1 billion:

NASA has spent over $420 million on spacesuit development since 2007 but, even with another $625 million in spending planned, the Inspector General report found that the spacesuits for the agency’s lunar missions will “not be ready for flight until April 2025 at the earliest.”

Elon Musk offered SpaceX’s services to help NASA make its next-generation spacesuits, after a watchdog report on Tuesday said the agency’s current program is behind schedule and will cost over $1 billion.

“SpaceX could do it if need be,” Musk wrote in a tweet.

[...] Musk’s proposal came in response to a report by NASA’s Inspector General – which is the investigative office which audits the agency for fraud and mismanagement – on the work being done to develop a new line of Extravehicular Mobility Units (EMU), which are informally called spacesuits.

Astronauts on board the International Space Station use spacesuits “designed 45 years ago for the Space Shuttle” program, the report noted. IG also highlighted that those spacesuits have been “refurbished and partially redesigned” over the past decades to continue working.

[...] The spacesuits have a multitude of different components, which the Inspector General noted are supplied by 27 different companies. That’s a point Musk also highlighted, saying in a tweet that it “seems like too many cooks in the kitchen.”

See also: Elon Musk offers to make moon spacesuits as report calls out NASA lunar delays

Original Submission


«  Smoke from Siberia Wildfires Reaches North Pole in Historic First
Elon Musk Offers for SpaceX to Make NASA Spacesuits, after Watchdog Says Program to Cost Billion | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday August 11, @12:56PM

    by takyon (881) <takyonNO@SPAMsoylentnews.org> on Wednesday August 11, @12:56PM (#1165733) Journal

    They are already working on it.

    https://www.teslarati.com/elon-musk-spacex-nasa-moon-spacesuit-offer/ [teslarati.com]

    As it turns out, SpaceX is already one of around two dozen “interested parties” [PDF] active in NASA’s new xEVAS (Exploration Extravehicular Activity Services) program – an effort to commandeer the spectacular success of commercial cargo and crew programs to replace half-century-old spacesuits. xEVAS has currently released a draft Request for Proposal (RFP) and is awaiting responses to that draft until mid-August before releasing the true RFP in mid-September.

    Interested parties will then have until mid-October to submit proposals to design and build modern EVA (extravehicular activity) spacesuits capable of supporting astronauts on the lunar surface and on spacewalks in Earth orbit. NASA says it will then take a full five (or seven) months to review those proposals, downselect, and reward at least one or two contracts – hopefully resulting in two redundant EVA systems much like the 2+ redundant providers NASA chose to support its Commercial Crew (CCP) and Cargo Resupply Services (CRS) programs.

    The PDF is just this list of "xEVAS Interested Parties":

    Aerodyne Industries, LLC
    All Points
    APT Research, Inc.
    ARES Corporation
    Atlas Devices
    Axiom Space
    Barrios Technology
    Bastion Technologies, Inc.
    Blue Origin
    Booz Allen Hamilton
    CG Strategic Solutions
    Collins Aerospace
    Columbus Technologies and Services
    Final Frontier Design
    Fulwell 73 UK LTD
    GB Tech, Inc.
    General Dynamics IT
    Genesis Engineering Solutons, Inc
    Honeywell Aerospace DSES
    ILC Dover LP
    Implemetrics
    Informatics
    Innoflight
    Iron Ring Technologies, LLC
    Jacobs Technology
    KBR
    KIHOMAC, Inc.
    Leidos, Inc.
    MEI Technologies, Inc.
    MRI Technologies
    Manufacturing Technical Solutions, LLC (MTS)
    Oceaneering International, Inc
    Paragon Space Development Corporation
    Planetary Transportation Systems, LLC
    Qualified Technical Services, Inc (QTS)
    Raytheon Technologies
    Rothe Enterprises, Inc (REI)
    Sierra Space
    Smart BD Consulting
    Sophic Synergistics LLC
    Space Lab Technologies, LLC
    SpaceX
    StemRad, Inc.

    SpaceX Falcon rockets win yet another Moon lander launch contract [teslarati.com]

    --
    [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(1)