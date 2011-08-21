from the legend-meets-reality dept.
Archaeologists excavating the site of ancient Troy at Hisarlik in Turkey have found pieces of wood in strange form that they suspect might be the remains of the legendary Trojan Horse. The wooden pieces fit the descriptions of the Trojan Horse in Virgil's Aeneid (the most detailed description; it actually isn't mentioned at all in Homer's Illiad which cuts out before the Trojan War ends, and is only briefly alluded to in the Odyssey) and other classical writers. The pieces date from the 12th to 11th centuries BCE, the approximate date of the Trojan War. From the Greek Reporter:
Turkish archaeologists claim they have found what they believe are pieces of the Trojan Horse. According to a report by newsit.gr, Turkish archaeologists excavating the site of the historical city of Troy on the hills of Hisarlik have unearthed a large wooden structure. Historians and archaeologists think what they have discovered are remains of the legendary Trojan Horse.
The excavations brought to light dozens of fir planks and beams up to 15 meters (49 feet) long. The remnants were assembled in a strange form, that led the experts to suspect they belong to the Trojan Horse. The wooden structure was inside the walls of the ancient city of Troy.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 11, @04:29PM (1 child)
I thought for a bit that this was talking about computer security and I was wondering why archeologists were working on this.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Tork on Wednesday August 11, @04:35PM
You mean back when Windows BC was on version 1184?
(Score: 3, Touché) by HammeredGlass on Wednesday August 11, @04:44PM (5 children)
Once again, archaeologists prove how much they are living in the past as no photos are made available at time of release because none of them even own a potato to snap a pic with.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Tork on Wednesday August 11, @05:27PM (3 children)
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Wednesday August 11, @06:06PM (2 children)
To have found the actual, original Trojan Horse is an extraordinary claim. This is Indiana Jones level of dramatic archaeology. We are right to demand a whole lot of evidence. Okay, so it's only relatively recently that the site of Troy was positively identified, and these pieces of wood being worked unusually, at Troy, and the right age, is a start. Maaybe this really is the legendary Trojan Horse. Wow.
Assuming the story wasn't exaggerated or invented, for propagandistic purposes or other reasons, I had always thought it logical that the Horse would not have lasted long. Seems likely it would have been quickly destroyed in the battle or the fires. Possibly vengeful Trojans who escaped the destruction of their city might have come back and destroyed the Horse. Or practical minded Greek victors, or unrelated peoples who happened by later, might have disassembled it, to put the wood to other uses. Heck, maybe Odysseus needed the wood to build a ship for himself. Or perhaps the Greeks would have put a bunch of defeated Trojans in the Horse and made a pyre of it all, to sacrifice to the gods.
(Score: 5, Touché) by vux984 on Wednesday August 11, @06:34PM
I have a 1960s replica of a 1920s coca cola stained glass fixture. It cost around $100. An actual original would be far far more of course. Interestingly my replica is itself is now 60 years old which is, oddly, is quite a bit OLDER now then the originals were when the replica was made. It's still not worth much, but at 60 years old it is itself a modestly valuable and collectible vintage piece. But a 1000 years from now... it would probably be just as exciting a find to the archaeologists as an original.
It would be funny if the one used in the actual war was used as firewood, and a few generations later some local artisan got funding from the government to build 5 different wooden horses around the city to commemorate their centennial, each affixed with a commemorative bronze plate that said "For their return home, the Greeks dedicate this offering to Athena." There was no living memory of the original, so each of the 5 was just an artists conception. And they found one of those instead. :p
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 12, @01:51AM
I came across a debunking of this story here [talesoftimesforgotten.com].
(Score: 3, Funny) by maxwell demon on Wednesday August 11, @05:28PM
They didn't bring their smartphones for fear of trojans.
(Score: 1) by Snort on Wednesday August 11, @04:47PM (4 children)
I wonder what other non-horse wooden items could have been built.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 11, @05:16PM (1 child)
I don't know what happened to the Troy site after the sacking, but unless it was quickly buried and preserved like Pompeii, I have a hard time thinking that the structure would have been abandoned in place and left undisturbed for centuries and not carted off or disassembled for its raw resources. I would be interested in hearing why they don't believe this was some kind of structure that was part of the city, like a building or theatrical stage.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Thexalon on Wednesday August 11, @07:13PM
If they were going to do anything with it post-sacking of Troy, they'd probably just use it for firewood, because there's no reason not to.
What I'm more suspicious about is that this allegedly wasn't found or disturbed as part of Heinrich Schliemann's excavation of that exact same period in that exact same place. Which probably happens to coincide with flagging tourism trade in the area due to Covid-19 leading to some local tourism bureau looking for a way to renew interest in the site. Just saying.
(Score: 5, Funny) by tizan on Wednesday August 11, @05:43PM (1 child)
Indeed ..just because we read about a wooden horse in Troy...all wooden remnant ha to be that ? that is the problem with archeology.
Any discovery is attached to the knowledge we have however flimsy it is. So yeah these Troyians did not do anything else with wood for decades if not centuries !
I am surprised they have not said for religious ceremonies at all.
Find lots of pots in some place...some religious ceremony
Find large human sacrifice...some religious ceremony
Find trace of honey or beer ...some religious ceremony
Find some wooden planks in Troy....a horse...not religious ceremony ?
(Score: 3, Funny) by Thexalon on Wednesday August 11, @07:20PM
My favorite example of this is the famous Venus statuettes [wikipedia.org]: Stone Age carvings of nude female figures with unusually large breasts, butt, and genitals. Many archaeologists have decided they're religious figures of some sort, but I've always figured there was at least a decent chance that they're 25,000-year-old pr0n.
(Score: 5, Funny) by acid andy on Wednesday August 11, @06:20PM
It may well look like the original Trojan Horse, but that's just what they want the archaeologists to think! Mark my words, the moment they let that thing into a museum, they'll regret it!
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 11, @07:10PM (1 child)
The reason there are no pictures is because all they have found was its dick.
(Score: 3, Funny) by stretch611 on Wednesday August 11, @08:36PM
Think of the possibilities of a future ad campign for Trojans if this is true.
Trojan: we protect your dick better than anyone else.
