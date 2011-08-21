from the not-either-fine-or-dead dept.
Long-lasting immune abnormalities detected in recovered COVID-19 patients:
Eighteen months into this global pandemic researchers are increasingly investigating the long-lasting effects of a SARS-CoV-2 infection. Dubbed "long COVID", growing numbers of patients are reporting persistent symptoms lingering for months following the acute disease.
The Australian research is following 69 recovered COVID-19 patients, the majority of whom (47) only suffered from mild disease. Because of Australia's unique position in the world, having temporarily eliminated the virus from certain regions, the ongoing project can track long-term immune responses to an infection without worrying about re-infection or vaccination status.
This new study, not yet peer-reviewed or published in a journal, outlines the effects of an infection on the peripheral immune system in the six months after initial recovery. Blood samples were taken from each subject at three points in the six-month study.
The researchers investigated levels of around 130 different immune cells, as well as tracking antibody responses and measuring the expression of thousands of different genes relating to immune functions.
[...] "The study found substantial dysregulation of immune cell numbers that was strongest at 12-weeks post infection but was still evident in most cases for up to six months and potentially even longer," explains David Lynn, one of the lead investigators on the project.
A number of genes linked to inflammation were found to be upregulated six months after infection. This indicates these dysfunctional immune mechanisms could be part of the long COVID mystery, however, Lynn is clear further research is needed to verify this hypothesis.
"One could logically infer that this dysregulation is linked to the physical symptoms of long COVID, however, further research is needed to prove this," adds Lynn.
The new research is part of a growing body of evidence implicating immune system abnormalities in the pathology of long COVID. A UK study published in April detected persistent immune alterations in hospitalized COVID-19 patients six months after discharge.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Beryllium Sphere (r) on Wednesday August 11, @06:59PM (4 children)
We Just Don't Know lots of things about this virus but there have been plenty of scraps of evidence of it scrambling the immune system.
I'm not letting an untested poorly understood virus into my body. Anything that somehow gets past my N95 will hit an immune system trained by a carefully proven vaccine.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 11, @07:28PM (3 children)
Sounds like someone bought into germ theory instead of the more reasonable/testable terrain theory. Maybe the virus is actually created by your body trying to repair itself from years of abuse (eating meat, consuming alcohol/tobacco, too little exercise, too much exercise, etc).
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Tork on Wednesday August 11, @07:38PM
Your impression of some of the more gullible people on my FB friends list is pretty good! If you wanted to fully disguise yourself as my best friend's grandmother you could add tattoos or reading Harry Potter to the list.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 11, @09:32PM
I thought that it was Miasma Theory that had been ascendant
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by crafoo on Thursday August 12, @02:15AM
God damn subtle ...? Eat meat, animal fats, and some limited vegetables. Lift heavy weights to muscle failure - compound lifts - dead lift, overhead press, squats, etc no isolation lifts. Get at least 20 minutes of unfiltered sunlight a day. Avoid plastics, nuts, legumes. Cabbage and onions are your buddies. Eschew external validation. Take responsibility for your life. It’s your life, you only get one, it is your responsibility and yours alone.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by DannyB on Wednesday August 11, @08:33PM (6 children)
Which is more risky/frisky ?
Either:
A: Get vaccinated. OMG!! -- but the risks!
B: Get COVID-19 and die (only the unvaccinated are getting covid by a gigantic majority over a tiny fraction of a percent of vaccinated)
C: Get COVID-19 and recover with proper treatment, caught early enough, but have this weird immune system abnormality
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 11, @09:15PM (4 children)
D. Laugh at the fools still believing every new piece of FUD the media feed them.
After 1.5 years of this thing going on, evidence of my own eyes is already statistically significant enough. After I shrugged off the "dreadful" covid and people around me overwhelmingly done the same, I am not going to ignore all I see and get afeared of "this new study, not yet peer-reviewed or published in a journal".
(Score: 4, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 11, @09:29PM (2 children)
Hey, I get all my medical information from Fox News too!
My Pillow whispers medical advice in my ear every night too, but I don't feel comfortable telling too many people that.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 11, @09:41PM (1 child)
Believable, as you obviously cannot understand written text.
Pasting prewritten garbage is a job even illiterate scum can do, being scum is the sole requirement, yes?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by DannyB on Wednesday August 11, @09:46PM
Pasting prewritten garbage is easier than having to read it aloud on Fox News.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 11, @10:25PM
If that were true you'd have an interest in law enforcement reform.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 11, @10:34PM
D. Get caught collecting kickbacks from Big Pharma for shilling vaccines in comment section, and then get beaten to death with a baseball bat.
(Score: 5, Informative) by MostCynical on Wednesday August 11, @11:13PM (6 children)
So many many people are staying sick, not getting completely 'over' covid, and even ending up back in hospital - and now we have one possible reason (damaged immune system).
(skip these links if you think any or all of it is 'fake news' - you aren't going to be convinced anyway)
Brain fog, unable to walk: Sufferers of 'long COVID' wait for answers about the mystery condition
ABC · 3 weeks ago [abc.net.au]
Long COVID: symptoms experienced during infection may predict lasting illness
The Conversation · 2 weeks ago [theconversation.com]
Long COVID: with one in three patients back in hospital after three months, where are the treatments?
The Conversation · 3 weeks ago [theconversation.com]
COVID-19 (coronavirus): Long-term effects - Mayo Clinic
Mayo Clinic [mayoclinic.org]
COVID-19 (coronavirus): Long-term effects · Fatigue · Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing · Cough · Joint pain · Chest pain · Memory, concentration or sleep ...
Long Covid: What is it and what are the symptoms?BBC News [bbc.com]
(Score: 3, Informative) by krishnoid on Wednesday August 11, @11:58PM (2 children)
Rather than skipping them, I'd prefer one page that collects all the anecdotal information in one spot so I can point naysayers to it, show them the persistent, repeatable evidence [schlockmercenary.com], and bore them into dropping the subject.
If "(Mel Brooks) Tragedy is when I stub my toe. Comedy is when you fall into an open manhole and die.", then being maimed by long COVID is more tragedy than the absurdity of hearing the last words of unvaccinated people in the US, where all the vaccines are available, repenting *just* prior to intubation.
Maybe that's why vaccination isn't catching on, because people don't have the tragedy and terror of the remainder of a debilitated life staring them in the face, over the weekly mass media reports of the relative short-term punctuated sadness of dying from it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 12, @12:28AM (1 child)
What are you, some kind of communist?
Children are dying of neglect staying at home with their parents! We need to get them back in school, and we need to solve the labor shortage! Won't somebody think of the small businesses‽
(Score: 3, Informative) by c0lo on Thursday August 12, @12:41AM
'xcept Florida’s Death Toll Now Exceeds DeSantis’ Margin of Victory [thedailybeast.com]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Beryllium Sphere (r) on Thursday August 12, @12:01AM (1 child)
What if it's more than one condition, and has more than one cause?
The interesting thing is that when long haulers get vaccinated, many of them get better. Many do not. If long COVID were a single simple thing then we'd expect the same intervention to have the same results most of the time.
One guess is that some people have virus hiding out in reservoirs and the vaccine cleans it out. Another guess is, you know how you can take a confused and misbehaving dog and improve its behavior by giving it something to do that it understands? There's also a guess that the immune system re-regulates itself when it goes through a normal challenge/response cycle from a vaccination.
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Thursday August 12, @01:10AM
I would be quite surprised if all the "long covid" cases turned out to have the same cause. I expect that some of them are due to circulating micro-clots in the blood, jamming up capillaries in different places. This could easily cause brain fog, kidney damage, and heart weakness, all of which are reported symptoms. Getting rid of the virus won't immediately clear up those problems, and some of them may well be permanent.
P.S.: We *know* the virus can cause circulating blood clots. It's what some people die of, though there are also other mechanisms.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 12, @01:38AM
> Brain fog
c.1976 (college years) I had the flu or something bad, temperature up to 104F for a day or so. I was basically pretty healthy and after the fever broke (went down) I mostly felt ok a couple of days later. However, I had brain fog for a couple of months afterwords, not fun. Did not feel like myself at all, hard to focus or study. I wonder if it could have been a similar mechanism to the covid brain fog?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 12, @12:44AM (1 child)
Cannabidiol Inhibits SARS-CoV-2 Replication and Promotes the Host Innate Immune Response [nih.gov]
This might explain why despite my complete and utter recklessness I'm still alive. Weed is apparently my anti-vaccine, but I have no idea how to interpret those graphs.
I need to work on being less vindictive. Now I'm disappointed that I haven't actually been putting conservative jackasses at risk by going maskless on trips into flyover country.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 12, @02:12AM
A couple things I took from that study were the part about THC reducing the effectiveness of the CBD treatment, and that it was probably a CBD metabolite (7-OH-CBD) doing most of the work. They talk about the metabolite levels increasing when dosed with a high fat meal which makes me wonder if smoked CBD would be less effective, since inhalation bypasses first pass metabolization.