Hackers steal $600m in major cryptocurrency heist:
Hackers have stolen some $600m (£433m) in what appears to be one the largest cryptocurrency heists ever.
Blockchain site Poly Network said hackers had exploited a vulnerability in its system and taken thousands of digital tokens such as Ether.
In a letter posted on Twitter, it urged the thieves to "establish communication and return the hacked assets".
In scale, the hack is on par with huge recent breaches at exchanges such as Coincheck and Mt Gox.
In its letter Poly Network said: "The amount of money you have hacked is one of the biggest in defi [decentralised finance] history. "Law enforcement in any country will regard this as a major economic crime and you will be pursued. "The money you stole are [sic] from tens of thousands of crypto community members, hence the people."
[...] About $267m of Ether currency has been taken, $252m of Binance coins and roughly $85 million in USDC tokens.
(Score: 0, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 11, @09:23PM (2 children)
Libertarian idealists say government is bad, until they actually feel pain.
(Score: 2, Touché) by khallow on Wednesday August 11, @11:24PM
(Score: 2) by edIII on Thursday August 12, @01:06AM
I'm not sure what this has to do with Libertarians. I'm sure the victims represent a range of ideological positions.
What's beyond stupid here is keeping your money in any of these places in the first place. I've yet to hear of a blockchain itself being compromised. My understanding is the coin is used along with the blockchain to prove that you "own" something, and everybody has to agree that it actually has value. So far, the security of blockchains has held.
Keeping these "coins" online is fundamentally retarded. The security will only be as good as the security of whatever group is keeping your money. That security is going to be far less than storing it on paper, a thumbdrive, or in other words, cold storage. The only time you expose the coin to the Internet is for transactions.
In real life you keep cash in your wallet, and the majority of your cash someplace else more secure like a bank, deposit box, etc. You can be mugged for your wallet and lose your cash. In cryptocurrency it is reversed. The bank and exchanges are the ones that be stolen from and mugged, and your wallet kept safely off the Internet is the most secure.
Unless you're trading cryptocurrencies attempting to make money, or involved in some sort of "sacrifice" bullshit where you can't store it in cold storage (high risk), there is absolutely no reason for your coins to be held online anywhere. That's akin to keeping your entire savings in your wallet.
Stupid.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 11, @09:32PM
My Monopoly box appears to be undisturbed, so it looks like at least MY pretend money is safe.
For now.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 11, @10:00PM (1 child)
There must be people who deem cryptocurrencies a good idea, but instead of someone having to physically approach me and either overpower me or rob me by stealth, they can do it from Turkmenistan.
I don't see how this is an improvement.
Sure, I get the idea that it's bad to have Biden and the Puppetmasters running the currency into the ground, so I'm all there for alternative solutions, but cryptocurrencies seem to solve all of this in the worst ways possible.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Mykl on Wednesday August 11, @10:24PM
Availability of funds via online portals isn't the problem (all banks now let you transact online), it's the fact that most of the crypto trading platforms are still 2-bit operations running a wild-west mentality.
Banks and Financial institutions spend a _lot_ of money on security, because they have to in order to keep their licenses. The only thing that Poly, MtGox, et al need to worry about is how quickly they can claim bankruptcy when the inevitable hack occurs.
(Score: 2) by Fluffeh on Wednesday August 11, @10:15PM (2 children)
There's just nothing that gives people trading on that platform even the slightest inkling of "They've got this... it's fine... I'll keep doing business here" like that platform posting "please give our money back.... for the children!"
(Score: 1) by Hauke on Wednesday August 11, @10:55PM (1 child)
Well, when you steal $600, you can just disappear. When you steal 600 million, they will find you, unless they think you're already dead.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 12, @01:39AM
Alternatively, give them away to random email addresses. Or for maximum disruption, Trump.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 11, @10:29PM
Suggesting they realized it has no value?
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Wednesday August 11, @11:15PM (1 child)
How do you make a movie about a bunch of pale, skinny kids and old fat neckbeards, all staring at their computer screens, be interesting? I mean, without a bunch of good looking overly muscled dudes with token hot chicks who are somehow race car drivers in super hot cars, how do you get a decent return for your bank robbery?
(Score: 1) by khallow on Wednesday August 11, @11:29PM
When the questioner answers their own questions, then wisdom is achieved.
