from the this-is-pork dept.
NSA Awards Secret $10 Billion Contract to Amazon:
The National Security Agency has awarded a secret cloud computing contract worth up to $10 billion to Amazon Web Services, Nextgov has learned.
The contract is already being challenged. Tech giant Microsoft filed a bid protest on July 21 with the Government Accountability Office two weeks after being notified by the NSA that it had selected AWS for the contract.
The contract's code name is "WildandStormy," according to protest filings, and it represents the second multibillion-dollar cloud contract the U.S. intelligence community—made up of 17 agencies, including the NSA—has awarded in the past year.
In November, the CIA awarded its C2E contract, potentially worth tens of billions of dollars, to five companies—AWS, Microsoft, Google, Oracle and IBM—that will compete for specific task orders for certain intelligence needs.
Details on the NSA's newly awarded cloud contract are sparse, but the acquisition appears to be part of the NSA's attempt to modernize its primary classified data repository, the Intelligence Community GovCloud.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 12, @01:00AM (2 children)
Yes, it's a "secret" which is why we're reading about it. Such a "secret" that it's being legally challenged by other vendors. Don't ask why big tech cartel members are doing direct business with 3 letter Government agencies.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 12, @01:15AM
It's awkward wording, but it probably means that it will store top secret information separate from other AWS customers.
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Thursday August 12, @02:03AM
Progressive-authoritarianism fascism is such a wonder to behold! Are you having fun I’m having fun! Hope you aren’t on this lists I’m on. Lick the right boots and you might not eat a bullet in the same rain-filled ditch behind the work camp.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 12, @02:21AM
If they are running out of space to store data, then I guess their illegal spying on Americans and often distasteful spying on others has not abated. Their ingestion rate of all our communications must be total to have filled up that massive new facility in Utah.
The upper bound estimate of capacity at their Bluffdale, Utah facility is 5 zettabytes. Even considerably lower estimates would have the NSA spying on everyone, in the world, non-stop, and retaining everything they slurp up. There are 1,000,000,000 TB in 1 zettabyte, and 400TB is sufficient to store every book ever written in the world, in every language.
Since the NSA is, apparently, reading this... Fuck you NSA!
(pressure cooker, fertilizer, 4th amendment*)
That last one is certain to trigger their monitoring-- "Must have something to hide."
*4th amendment: "The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized."