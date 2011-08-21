from the broken-promises dept.
Hacked Facebook Users Forced To Buy $300 Oculus VR Headset Just To Talk To Customer Support
Back in 2014 when Facebook bought Oculus, there were the usual pre-merger promises that nothing would really change. Oculus founder Palmer Luckey, who has since moved on to selling border surveillance tech to the Trump administration, made oodles of promises to that effect before taking his money and running toward the sunset. Among those promises was the promise that users would never be forced to use a Facebook login account just to use your VR headset and its games, and that the company wouldn't track your behavior for advertising.
Like every major merger, those promises didn't mean much. Just about a year ago, Facebook and Oculus announced that users will soon be forced to... use a Facebook account if they want to be able to keep using Oculus hardware, so the company can track its users for advertising purposes.
[...] Facebook users who have their accounts hacked and subsequently locked say it's impossible to get anybody at Facebook support to even listen to them. [...] But if you actually buy something from Facebook they actually at least try to care. [...] hacked Facebook users have been buying $300 VR headsets (then often returning them unopened) just to get help [...] Granted this probably won't work for long.
I'm sure these problems are only temporary since Facebook cares deeply about their customers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 12, @02:48AM
Exactly right. Their customers give them money, so that will be people buying Oculus stuff or the NSA requesting a profile. Their customers don't include people hosting their vapid blogs and meal photos on free Facebook space.