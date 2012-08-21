Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

World’s Strongest Glass that’s as Hard as Diamond Discovered

posted by martyb on Thursday August 12, @05:24AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the hard-work dept.
News

upstart writes:

Chinese Scientists Develop World’S Strongest Glass That’s As Hard As Diamond:

Scientists in China have developed the hardest and strongest glassy material known so far that can scratch diamond crystals with ease.

The researchers, including those from Yanshan University in China, noted that the new material – tentatively named AM-III – has “outstanding” mechanical and electronic properties, and could find applications in solar cells due to its “ultra-high” strength and wear resistance.

Analysis of the material, published in the journal National Science Review, revealed that its hardness reached 113 gigapascals (GPa) while natural diamond stone usually scores 50 to 70 on the same test.

[...] While in diamond crystals, the organised internal structure of its atoms and molecules contribute to their immense strength and hardness, in AM-III the researchers found that a combination of order and disorder of its molecules give rise to its strange properties.

[...] To achieve this order of molecules, the scientists crushed and blended the fullerenes together, gradually applying intense heat and pressure of about 25 GPa and 1,200 degrees Celsius in an experimental chamber for about 12 hours, spending an equal amount of time cooling the material.

Journal Reference:
Zhang, Shuangshuang, Li, Zihe, Luo, Kun, et al. Discovery of carbon-based strongest and hardest amorphous material [open], National Science Review (DOI: 10.1093/nsr/nwab140)

Original Submission


«  Hacked Facebook Users Forced to Buy $300 Oculus VR Headset Just to Talk to Customer Support
World’s Strongest Glass that’s as Hard as Diamond Discovered | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 12, @05:34AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 12, @05:34AM (#1165954)

    net portman, grits, sharks, lasers, cluster, etc.

    • (Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 12, @05:36AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 12, @05:36AM (#1165955)

      That's Natalie Portman and I wonder if she likes grits.

  • (Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 12, @05:37AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 12, @05:37AM (#1165956)

    PRECIOUSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS!

    PRECIOUS!

    • (Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 12, @05:38AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 12, @05:38AM (#1165957)

      it rubs the lotion on its skin or else it gets the HOSE again

(1)