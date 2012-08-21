A potentially dangerous asteroid called Bennu has a 1 in 1,750 chance of hitting Earth between now and the year 2300.

That's according to the most precise calculations of an asteroid's trajectory ever made, and the odds are slightly worse than NASA previously thought.

[...] there is a 99.94% probability that Bennu is not on an impact trajectory.

[...] Bennu is a "rubble-pile asteroid" that's shaped like a spinning top, and it's wider than the Empire State Building is tall. It was discovered in 1999 and telescopes have been keeping tabs on it ever since; NASA considers Bennu and another asteroid called 1950 DA to be the two most hazardous known asteroids in our solar system.