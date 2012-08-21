Exposure to a traumatic experience can lead to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), an incapacitating disorder in susceptible persons with no reliable therapy. Particularly puzzling is understanding how transient exposure to trauma creates persistent long- term suffering from PTSD and why some people are susceptible to PTSD while others that were exposed to the same trauma remain resilient.
[...] The researchers first mapped 'epigenetic DNA methylation marks' in a brain region which is important for PTSD. They found distinct epigenetic differences between animals that were exposed to trauma and were resilient, and those animals that were exposed to trauma and were susceptible and developed PTSD-like behavior. The researchers found that an important 'epigenetic' enzyme that transfers methyl groups onto DNA, DNMT3A, is reduced in animals that are susceptible to PTSD. The researchers also searched for groups of genes whose methylation is altered in the PTSD susceptible animals and found that one group of genes is controlled by the retinoic acid receptor which is activated by vitamin A. Indeed, delivering DNMT3A or retinoic acid orphan receptor gene into the animal brains reverses the PTSD-like phenotypes, suggesting that these genes that are differentially methylated are responsible for PTSD behavior.
Injecting brains with genes is still not a feasible therapeutic option. Therefore, the authors tested whether nutritional supplements that mimic the activity of these genes could treat and reverse PTSD in susceptible animals. Since DNMT3A increases DNA methylation, the researchers used a natural product that donates methyl groups S-adenosylmethionine (SAMe) and to activate the retinoic acid receptor they treated the animals with vitamin A. They found that combined treatment with the methyl donor SAM and retinoic acid reversed PTSD-like behaviors.
Journal Reference:
Gal Warhaftig, Noa Zifman, Chaya Mushka Sokolik. et al. Reduction of DNMT3a and RORA in the nucleus accumbens plays a causal role in post-traumatic stress disorder-like behavior: reversal by combinatorial epigenetic therapy, Molecular Psychiatry (DOI: 10.1038/s41380-021-01178-y)
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 12, @11:47AM (6 children)
Dr. Pizza/Peter Bright of Arstechnica FOUND GUILTY on pedocrimes March 2020 proof https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S3kTa6s_r4U [soylentnews.org] - so much for ArsHOLETechnica's rep online, forever (as a NEST OF PEDOS, period).
Serves him, & arseHOLEtechnica, right. Now, PEDrO "not too BRIGHT" can take LEROY's BIG BLACK RADIATOR HOSE right up HIS ass so he gets a DOSE OF HIS OWN CHILD RAPING MEDICINE & so he gets FULL-BLOWN AIDS!
* JUSTICE truly HAS BEEN SERVED!
(Hey Peter Bright - I don't expect you'll LIVE LONG once other inmates "get wind" of you being a CHILD MOLESTING SICKO you DISGUSTING abomination... lol!)
You PITIFUL little FUCKING WEASELS & WHIMPS @ arseHOLEtechnica remember STALKING ME ONLINE to MULTIPLE SITES for years?
You SHITWEASELS bully me because you KNOW I'm right & you WISH you were me.
APK
P.S.=> Every SINGLE time you did, OUTSIDE YOUR "PRIVATE PLAYPEN OF PEDOS" (outside of which you are TRULY helpless freaks & THIS IS ALL PROOF, lol) especially, it was only to have me COMPLETELY BLOW YOU AWAY not only TECHNICALLY @ Windows IT Pro magazine (in idiots I am going to note from arstechnica next) getting BEATEN DOWN easily by "yours truly" on even MORE technical levels (TONS of times on THEIR forums where they STOOPED LOW ENOUGH TO EDIT MY POSTS or IMPERSONATE ME too), which pissed them off since I exposed them as "fake it till you make it" CHARLATANS. Windows IT Pro magazine's forums was their ULTIMATE PUBLIC downfall vs. myself. It's where Jeremy Reimer, Jay Little & Jarrett DeAngelis under their REAL NAMES (+ MULTIPLE SOCKPUPPETS arstechnica's been CAUGHT DOING FOR DECADES on their PEDONEST PRIVATE PLAYPEN & other sites in addition to doing so on arseHOLEtechnica forums) BADLY VERY PUBLICLY LOSING to me on Exchange Servers FLOORED by memory fragmentation per Microsoft's OWN DOCUMENTATION proving me right on it easily (proving that arstechnica = MERE WANNABE know NOTHING fools in tech): Including getting Jeremy Reimer's PERSONAL WEBSITE taken down from his hosting provider, which that WEASEL WHIMP moved to his own server after (he had to, nobody wants HIM around, the little fuck) & Reimer caught harassing me via email along w/ Jay Little (who also had his website @ CrystalTech taken down too, mind you & HE was a "self-proclaimed" (lmao) "Exchange Expert" LMAO - so much for THAT, eh CHUMPS?) doing so with Peter Bright LASTLY when I TORE UP Peter Bright's little IRC server SO BAD it RAN YOU ALL OUT OF YOUR OWN CHATROOMS. Yes, for SURE, now I truly NOW get that "LAST LAUGH" @ ALL of "arseHOLEtechnica" & I am laughing @ the ENTIRETY of UNDERACHIEVER WANNABE PEDONEST ARSTECHNICA, forever & so is EVERYONE ONLINE you SICK little ABOMINATIONS & PEDERASTS... apk
(Score: 1) by Fuck You Niggers 3 on Thursday August 12, @11:53AM (2 children)
Why can't I spam mod this garbage? Apparently my karma isn't high enough to remove this filth. Spam mods are all reviewed so no user can really run amok with bad moderations.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 12, @12:12PM
Me, neither, since I am banned from modding, because I might be a left wing Soylentil. But, I feel your pain, bro!
(Score: 2) by HammeredGlass on Thursday August 12, @12:47PM
They could at least include a video link that is current.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 12, @12:03PM (1 child)
I thought apk apologized for spamming, declared his love for Azuma, went back on his meds and promised never to do it again or am I thinking of hudson?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 12, @01:38PM
Anyone who's been on tech forums since 2000 doesn't have to read most of the post the recognize the style, no big deal. Leave it in place for historic reasons. Internet addiction is sad.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 12, @02:01PM
May I recommend a regimen of daily exercise, eating healthier, and expanding your interests to include things that will have you interacting with real live human beings? of course get double vaxxed first. It's not just in tech. Look at restaurant owners who are complaining that they can't find people to work cheap enough for them to reopen after covid. Most of the former workers have founf jobs that pay better and have more regular hours, so they're not going back. And potential new workers are going to be influenced by their peers who left the restaurant industry when looking for a job. The supply chain of asking current restaurant workers to ask their friends if they're looking for a job has been broken.
But like you, the restaurant owners mostly can't adapt to their addiction to a ready flow of cheap exploitable labour. They don't know how to do anything else.
Same as everyone depending on people returning to the office, from the putiful inept office manager who can only count bums in seats to the downtown sandwich and coffee shops depending on those offices being filled with office drones, they refuse to adapt to the new reality. So it's nothing to be ashamed of - tou have plenty of company.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 12, @12:10PM
Just stop requiring soldiers to kill children. It is not the trauma of what happened to them, but the trauma of what they did. Stop requiring soldiers to kill children, whether with WillyPete, or suspicion of IEDs, just stop occupying countries, and expecting soldiers to kill children. Then most of these cases will go away.
Due to excessive bad posting from this IP or Subnet, comment posting has temporarily been disabled. If it's you, consider this a chance to sit in the timeout corner. If it's someone else, this is a chance to hunt them down. If you think this is unfair, please email admin@soylentnews.org with your MD5'd IPID and SubnetID, which are "b4a906781ff4e182d2c6973e6be33445" and "e1c2c9960ca8ff26d701554b71cc7fa1" and (optionally, but preferably) your IP number "188.123.126.98" and your username "aristarchus".
Yes, no shame in admitting that killing children is bad, both for children, and for soldiers,
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 12, @12:39PM
Dr. Pizza/Peter Bright of Arstechnica FOUND GUILTY on pedocrimes March 2020 proof https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S3kTa6s_r4U [youtube.com] - so much for ArsHOLETechnica's rep online, forever (as a NEST OF PEDOS, period).
Serves him, & arseHOLEtechnica, right. Now, PEDrO "not too BRIGHT" can take LEROY's BIG BLACK RADIATOR HOSE right up HIS ass so he gets a DOSE OF HIS OWN CHILD RAPING MEDICINE & so he gets FULL-BLOWN AIDS!
* JUSTICE truly HAS BEEN SERVED!
(Hey Peter Bright - I don't expect you'll LIVE LONG once other inmates "get wind" of you being a CHILD MOLESTING SICKO you DISGUSTING abomination... lol!)
You PITIFUL little FUCKING WEASELS & WHIMPS @ arseHOLEtechnica remember STALKING ME ONLINE to MULTIPLE SITES for years?
You SHITWEASELS bully me because you KNOW I'm right & you WISH you were me.
APK
P.S.=> Every SINGLE time you did, OUTSIDE YOUR "PRIVATE PLAYPEN OF PEDOS" (outside of which you are TRULY helpless freaks & THIS IS ALL PROOF, lol) especially, it was only to have me COMPLETELY BLOW YOU AWAY not only TECHNICALLY @ Windows IT Pro magazine (in idiots I am going to note from arstechnica next) getting BEATEN DOWN easily by "yours truly" on even MORE technical levels (TONS of times on THEIR forums where they STOOPED LOW ENOUGH TO EDIT MY POSTS or IMPERSONATE ME too), which pissed them off since I exposed them as "fake it till you make it" CHARLATANS. Windows IT Pro magazine's forums was their ULTIMATE PUBLIC downfall vs. myself. It's where Jeremy Reimer, Jay Little & Jarrett DeAngelis under their REAL NAMES (+ MULTIPLE SOCKPUPPETS arstechnica's been CAUGHT DOING FOR DECADES on their PEDONEST PRIVATE PLAYPEN & other sites in addition to doing so on arseHOLEtechnica forums) BADLY VERY PUBLICLY LOSING to me on Exchange Servers FLOORED by memory fragmentation per Microsoft's OWN DOCUMENTATION proving me right on it easily (proving that arstechnica = MERE WANNABE know NOTHING fools in tech): Including getting Jeremy Reimer's PERSONAL WEBSITE taken down from his hosting provider, which that WEASEL WHIMP moved to his own server after (he had to, nobody wants HIM around, the little fuck) & Reimer caught harassing me via email along w/ Jay Little (who also had his website @ CrystalTech taken down too, mind you & HE was a "self-proclaimed" (lmao) "Exchange Expert" LMAO - so much for THAT, eh CHUMPS?) doing so with Peter Bright LASTLY when I TORE UP Peter Bright's little IRC server SO BAD it RAN YOU ALL OUT OF YOUR OWN CHATROOMS. Yes, for SURE, now I truly NOW get that "LAST LAUGH" @ ALL of "arseHOLEtechnica" & I am laughing @ the ENTIRETY of UNDERACHIEVER WANNABE PEDONEST ARSTECHNICA, forever & so is EVERYONE ONLINE you SICK little ABOMINATIONS & PEDERASTS... apk
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 12, @01:32PM