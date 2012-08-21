from the sure.-why-not. dept.
4th Person in US Mysteriously Stricken With Deadly Bacteria From South Asia
A fourth person in a fourth US state has mysteriously contracted a deadly South Asian bacterium without leaving the continental US, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday.
Two of the four cases have been fatal, including the latest one identified in Georgia late last month during a post-mortem exam.
CDC investigators determined that all four cases are connected and they suspect a so-far-unknown imported product may be to blame. The CDC had released an advisory on June 30 about the three earlier cases.
CDC Probes How People Contracted a Dangerous Infection Found in the Tropics
When a 63-year-old Texas man who had not left the United States in 30 years sought treatment for a fever, chest pain and difficulty breathing in November 2018, doctors discovered a surprising culprit: a bacteria that is endemic to Southeast Asia and northern Australia.
Nearly three years later, doctors and researchers remained flummoxed by the man’s melioidosis diagnosis, because nothing in his medical or personal history suggested that he had been exposed to soil or water infected with the disease-causing bacteria called Burkholderia pseudomallei.
[...] They also urged further investigation because some scientists have theorized that the American southwest could have “suitable habitats for B. pseudomallei” that could allow the bacteria to live naturally in the soil.
