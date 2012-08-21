from the cutting-edge dept.
Valve’s upcoming Steam Deck will be based on Arch Linux:
As Ars Technica confirmed in May, two months ahead of its official reveal, Valve is about to re-enter the hardware space with its first portable PC, the Steam Deck. This custom x86 PC resembles an XL version of the Nintendo Switch and will begin shipping to buyers by the end of 2021, starting at $399.
[...] Shipping on Linux cuts manufacturing costs for Steam, insulates the company from competition with the Microsoft Store on Windows, and avoids exposing Steam Deck players to the world's premiere malware ecosystem—which also runs on Windows.
[...] "The main reason [to switch to Arch] is the rolling updates [that support] more rapid development for SteamOS 3.0," Valve designer Lawrence Yang told PC Gamer. Yang says that Arch is a better choice given the massive number of updates, changes, and customizations Valve needs to make in order to provide the best gaming experience on the Steam Deck.
Valve promises that the Steam Deck will run "the entire Steam library" at 30+ fps, so that means a lot of customizations indeed.
Previously:
AMD + Valve Working on New Linux CPU Performance Scaling Design
Steam Deck is Valve's Switch-Like Portable PC: Starting at $399 this December
Related Stories
Steam Deck is Valve's Switch-like portable PC: Starting at $399 this December
Steam Deck is Valve's Switch-like portable PC, starting at $399 this December
On Thursday, Valve took the wraps off its new Switch-like portable PC, now dubbed the Steam Deck, confirming that it is indeed the hardware Ars Technica wrote about earlier this year. The device will begin shipping later this year at a starting price of $399.
The hefty-looking console, which is 11.7 inches long, will launch at three price points, differentiated by built-in storage capacity, SSD speed ratings, and differently tempered glass on its screen. Those particular upgrades will cost $529 (256GB) and $649 (512GB, "anti-glare etched glass"). Both pricier bundles include a carrying case.
Valve Announces the "Steam Deck", a Handheld Gaming PC
Valve has announced a handheld gaming PC, the Steam Deck:
AMD + Valve Working On New Linux CPU Performance Scaling Design
Along with other optimizations to benefit the Steam Deck, AMD and Valve have been jointly working on CPU frequency/power scaling improvements to enhance the Steam Play gaming experience on modern AMD platforms running Linux.
It's no secret that the ACPI CPUFreq driver code has at times been less than ideal on recent AMD processors with delivering less than expected performance/behavior with being slow to ramp up to a higher performance state or otherwise coming up short of disabling the power management functionality outright. AMD hasn't traditionally worked on the Linux CPU frequency scaling code as much as Intel does to their P-State scaling driver and other areas of power management at large.
AMD is ramping up efforts in these areas including around the Linux scheduler given their recent hiring spree while it now looks like thanks to the Steam Deck there is renewed interest in better optimizing the CPU frequency scaling under Linux.
[...] AMD will be presenting more about this effort next month at [the X.Org Developers Conference (XDC)].
X.Org Developer's Conference: XDC2021, Virtual (formerly Gdańsk, Poland), September 15th through September 17th, 2021.
Previously: Steam Deck is Valve's Switch-Like Portable PC: Starting at $399 this December
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 13, @07:08AM (2 children)
Rolling releases are good, until they're not. To get an idea of when rolling releases aren't so good, think back to the time a Windows update destroyed your installation. Though less common, such things have happened on Linux as well. That doesn't happen to stable release distros.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 13, @07:21AM (1 child)
If the user is using the Steam Deck primarily to play games, they might not lose much since it will all be backed up onto their Steam account.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Friday August 13, @07:25AM
They'll have some way of avoiding raw Arch and will have polished it enough as to be able to avoid needing the occasional rollbacks that using a rolling release distro entails. I expect that they'll just push out some pre-built, refined image that they themselves have built using Arch and that all the lumps will have been smoothed out in their lab first.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by canopic jug on Friday August 13, @07:22AM (2 children)
Arch is also afflicted with systemd, same a Debian, but the project seems to have escaped much of the fighting that it causes. Debian fared very poorly [debian.net] in the months leading up to it pounding systemd into the project and worse in the months following it. Debian had been a very sensible default choice until all that fallout. Viewing both from the outside nowadays, it looks like Arch is much better run project and that Arch has become the safe default that Debian once was. A safe default can lead to less effort having to be spent on porting applications and other system maintenance. Yet the article mentions that a conservative decision is not necessarily what they aimed to make.
Not enough is written there about why Valve was considering only either Debian or Arch for Steam Deck. I understand the relative advantages and disadvantages of stable versus rolling releases. However, why is the choice between Debian and Arch at all, and not Alpine or similar? Alpine probably could have met their needs for their product yet avoided the weight, complexity, and politics of systemd.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 13, @07:53AM
Big companies do not care about the "politics of systemd". Probably not the alleged weight or complexity either.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 13, @08:08AM
Alpine, as distrowatch lists it, is 'independent', meaning it is an origin point distro, not based on some larger more established one. A bit llike Solus - built from the ground up, nice, but small and really doesn't count in the bigger picture.
For something significant like the Steam project/ecosystem you have to go mainstream, which in 2021 means Debian or Arch. I for one agree with the Arch decision as my own Linux journey has come out of the diapers stage with Mint/Debian and is now running around happily in shorts with Manjaro and RebornOS. I started finding the DebuntuMint family were lagging on too many apps critical to my work, while all those aps were all up to date in the Arch camp. So I switched.