A number of Japanese beverage vendors have recently moved to abandon the use of plastic bottles, replacing them with aluminum cans in a bid to combat marine plastic pollution, wreaking havoc with the ecosystem.

All 12 teas and soft drinks sold by Ryohin Keikaku Co., operator of retail brand Muji, have been provided in aluminum cans since April after data showed the rate of "horizontal recycling," which allows for the reuse of materials in a comparable function, was substantially higher for such cans compared to plastic bottles.

The rate of horizontal recycling for aluminum cans stands at 71.0% compared to 24.3% for plastic bottles, according to the Japan Aluminium Association and the Council for PET Bottle Recycling.

[...] Meanwhile, aluminum cans can better prevent their contents from deteriorating as their opacity keeps light from damaging them. Ryohin Keikaku introduced those cans also to cut down on wasted drinks.

By switching to aluminum cans, expiry dates for soft drinks were extended by 90 days to 270 days, according to the retailer.