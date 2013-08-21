from the Mine!-All-Mine! dept.
Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Michael Bloomberg join forces to mine for raw materials in Greenland:
KoBold Metals, a mineral exploration company backed by Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Michael Bloomberg and Ray Dalio, has entered into a joint venture with London-based mining firm Bluejay to search for nickel, copper, cobalt and platinum on the world’s largest island.
KoBold uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to decide where to purchase land, what type of field data to collect and where to drill to find new ore deposits.
The companies announced Monday KoBold will spend $15 million through 2024 to help Bluejay locate natural resources as part of its Disko-Nuussuaq project in Central West Greenland. KoBold will put up the funds in exchange for a 51 percent stake in the project.
Bluejay says studies have shown the region has geological similarities to Russia’s Norilsk region, a large producer of nickel and palladium.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday August 13, @08:40PM (3 children)
I suppose the AI has figured out that land values are low while it is covered by ice, and extraction costs will be low when the ice melts... ROI baby.
My karma ran over your dogma.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday August 13, @08:55PM (2 children)
The AI may be missing that if enough ice melts, and the earth gets warm enough, having inexpensive rare earth metals may be the least of our concerns.
Isn't Bezos supposed to be busy with Blue Origin? Isn't ULA dependent on his BE-4 engine that should have been ready while Bezos was working on suborbital joyrides for rich people? Now this distraction? Maybe Bezos doesn't really want to go to space other than his own personal sub orbital joyride. And now he's got that item checked off his bucket list. So maybe BE-4 and New Glenn are not a driving force in his life.
A frog with three tows on its feat wood bee a three toad frog.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday August 13, @09:03PM
In Mad Max world, refined metals (and breast milk) are forecast to be in very high demand.
Money doesn't really matter, the power to make other people do what you want, when you want, how you want... That is a value transcending money and even species.
My karma ran over your dogma.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 13, @09:08PM