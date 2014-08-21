An elusive "shape-shifting" fish was recently spotted off the coast of California in a rare sighting.

On August 6, the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) tweeted a video of a whalefish.

"A whalefish was spotted last week with ROV Doc Ricketts," the research institute tweeted. "This whalefish [order Cetomimiformes] was encountered by [Steven Haddock's] team on their R/V Western Flyer expedition 2,013 meters deep offshore of Monterey Bay."

The video shows a bright orange fish swimming in the dark depths of the ocean.

A mystery, indeed. In 2010, the Smithsonian reported the whalefish was first discovered in 1895. As one might have guessed, scientists named their newest specimen after its "whale-like appearance."