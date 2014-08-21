Boeing is continuing its investigation into the thruster issue that delayed the launch of its CST-100 Starliner commercial crew vehicle but could soon run into schedule conflicts on both the International Space Station and with its launch vehicle.

In an Aug. 6 statement, Boeing said it was continuing to study why several valves in the propulsion system of the spacecraft were unexpectedly in the closed position during the countdown to the Aug. 3 launch attempt of the Orbital Flight Test (OFT) 2 mission, an uncrewed test flight. Boeing scrubbed the launch about three hours before the scheduled liftoff because of the problem.

[...] Neither NASA nor Boeing have set a new launch date for the OFT-2 mission. Boeing said in its statement that it is "assessing multiple launch opportunities for Starliner in August" and will work with NASA and United Launch Alliance to determine an appropriate launch date.

[...] A combination of factors could force an extended delay if the OFT-2 mission does not launch by late August. A Falcon 9 is scheduled to launch the CRS-23 cargo mission to the ISS Aug. 28. It will use the same docking port as Starliner will for OFT-2, meaning that if OFT-2 does not complete its mission by late August, NASA will either have to postpone CRS-23 or wait until that mission is done, likely no earlier than late September.

By that point, however, ULA will need to focus on preparations for its next Atlas 5 launch, NASA's Lucy asteroid mission. That mission has a three-week launch window that opens in mid-October. The Atlas 5 for OFT-2 would have to be "de-stacked" and the one for Lucy assembled in the VIF, with the spacecraft then installed and tested. Given the narrow window for Lucy, additional testing of the vehicle is likely to find any problems well ahead of the opening of the launch window.