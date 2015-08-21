Last year, STOP and other privacy groups successfully pushed for the passage of the Public Oversight of Surveillance Technology (POST) Act, which required the NYPD to reveal information about the surveillance tools it uses. After the POST Act’s passage, the current comptroller, Scott Stringer, ended the agreement, opening the door for the Legal Aid Society and STOP to obtain and publish the contracts.

"New Yorkers deserve transparency, accountability, and oversight for all taxpayer dollars,” Stringer said in a statement. “By shedding light on how taxpayer dollars are spent, we can continue to make government more open and accessible and build public trust."

In a statement, a spokesperson for the NYPD said, “No police department or federal agency has gone to the level of depth and transparency on law enforcement tools used in the field that the NYPD did in its POST Act disclosures.”