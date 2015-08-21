from the 👍 You-and-23-others-liked-this dept.
'Likes' and 'shares' teach people to express more outrage online:
Social media platforms like Twitter amplify expressions of moral outrage over time because users learn such language gets rewarded with an increased number of "likes" and "shares," a new Yale University study shows.
And these rewards had the greatest influence on users connected with politically moderate networks.
"Social media's incentives are changing the tone of our political conversations online," said Yale's William Brady, a postdoctoral researcher in the Yale Department of Psychology and first author of the study. He led the research with Molly Crockett, an associate professor of psychology at Yale.
The Yale team measured the expression of moral outrage on Twitter during real life controversial events and studied the behaviors of subjects in controlled experiments designed to test whether social media's algorithms, which reward users for posting popular content, encourage outrage expressions.
"This is the first evidence that some people learn to express more outrage over time because they are rewarded by the basic design of social media," Brady said.
Journal Reference:
William J. Brady, Killian McLoughlin, Tuan N. Doan, et al. How social learning amplifies moral outrage expression in online social networks [open], Science Advances (DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.abe5641)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 16, @05:26AM
FIRST POST.
> Social media's incentives are changing the tone of our political conversations online
OMG change is scary. I believe we should hold onto the Golden Era of Ronald Reagan as tightly as we possibly can - driving cars that get 6MPG because if we don't HOLD ON TIGHT then we may lose all that. I remember when America used to win wars, it was the best. Why can we win wars again? It's so sad.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 16, @06:03AM
Everyone knows the whole mess could be quickly sorted if the 'interest filtering' was client-side like the old Usenet killfiles & scorefiles.
But then Social Media Megacorps wouldn't have the jewels for selling to advertisers.
Hence, the problem will never be fixed. because billionaires wanna billionaire and don't give a shit.