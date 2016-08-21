T-MOBILE is currently investigating claims of a massive customer data breach which hackers claim has affected 100 million users.

The data breach reportedly includes social security numbers, phone numbers, names, physical addresses, unique IMEI numbers, and driver's license information.

[...] The post didn't mention T-Mobile specifically, but when contact by VICE the seller claimed that the data had been lifted from T-Mobile Servers.

"T-Mobile USA. Full customer info," the seller told the outlet, adding that the information of 100 million customers had been compromised.