It is well-known by now that Intel is working on its own GPU architecture for gaming and content creation. The upcoming Xe-HPG DG2 GPU has so far been speculated to be competitive against the likes of at least mid-range Nvidia Ampere and AMD Navi 2x cards. Now, Intel is officially naming the Xe-HPG family as Intel Arc.

According to Intel, Arc spans hardware, software, and services. Arc will also encompass several GPU generations. The first generation, known as DG2, will be codenamed Alchemist. Alchemist is set to officially be available in Q1 2022. Intel also revealed the codenames of successive Arc generations viz. Battlemage, Celestial, and Druid.