Slackware 15.0 Release Candidate One

posted by martyb on Tuesday August 17, @07:58AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
Software

An Anonymous Coward writes:

http://www.slackware.com/changelog/current.php?cpu=x86_64

Along with the usual suspects, I've been trying to clear out the list of things that needed to get done in order to reach the standard of excellence demanded from a Slackware release, and I think we've gotten it pretty close. GCC was bumped to version 11.2.0 (because we just can't send this out 2 versions behind), and everything was verified to build properly or fixed up so that it did. I don't see any benefit to another public mass rebuild, so we're not going to do one. Anyway, without further ado, here is Slackware 15.0 release candidate one. Consider most things frozen and the focus now to be any remaining blocker bugs. We'll more than likely take that next Plasma bugfix release, but it's soon time to get off this treadmill. Enjoy! :-)

Follow the link for a huge list of changes in this release candidate.

