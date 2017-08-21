Stories
Ransomware Gangs are Working with Russian Intelligence Services, Report Says

posted by janrinok on Tuesday August 17, @04:13PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
Russian intelligence services worked with prominent ransomware gangs to compromise U.S. government and government-affiliated organizations, according to new research from cybersecurity firm Analyst1.

Two Russian intelligence bureaus — the Federal Security Service, or FSB, and Foreign Intelligence Service, or SVR — collaborated with individuals in "multiple cybercriminal organizations," security analysts with the firm say in the report. The research indicates these cybercriminals helped Russian intelligence develop and deploy custom malware targeting American companies that serve U.S. military clients.

The hacking groups used a variation of the so-called Ryuk ransomware — used for attacks on large enterprises — called "Sidoh," created specifically for espionage, according to Analyst1. The code was launched sometime between June 2019 and January 2020 and hid in the background of Windows machines, silently harvesting keystrokes and sensitive documents.

Ransomware Gangs are Working with Russian Intelligence Services, Report Says
  • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday August 17, @04:25PM

    by DannyB (5839) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday August 17, @04:25PM (#1167881) Journal

    On the one hand

    Ransomware gangs are working with Russian intelligence services, report says

    On the other hand

    Russian intelligence services worked with prominent ransomware gangs

    On the remaining hand, maybe they are both working for the same government employer.

    --
    A frog with three tows on its feat wood bee a three toad frog.

  • (Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday August 17, @04:56PM (1 child)

    by looorg (578) on Tuesday August 17, @04:56PM (#1167893)

    Cause good ol' western Intelligence services would never do such things ...

    • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday August 17, @05:04PM

      by DannyB (5839) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday August 17, @05:04PM (#1167896) Journal

      Yep. The US has no such agency which would do anything like this.

      --
      A frog with three tows on its feat wood bee a three toad frog.
