Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

US Issues New Terrorism Threat Warning Ahead of 9/11 Anniversary

posted by janrinok on Tuesday August 17, @09:45PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the I-thought-you-should-know dept.
Security

upstart writes:

US issues new terrorism threat warning ahead of 9/11 anniversary - France 24:

The US Department of Homeland Security issued a new terrorism threat advisory on Friday ahead of the anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks and amid a resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin said the United States faces a "heightened threat environment" from both domestic terrorists "and those inspired or motivated by foreign terrorists and other malign foreign influences."

It cited increased use of "online forums to influence and spread violent extremist narratives and promote violent activity."

The new advisory updated a January alert following the attack on the US Congress by supporters of then-president Donald Trump, when DHS said the country faced "increasingly complex and volatile" threats from anti-government and racially motivated extremists, often stirred up by online influence from abroad.

Original Submission


«  Sonos Gets Early Patent Victory Against Google Smart Speakers
US Issues New Terrorism Threat Warning Ahead of 9/11 Anniversary | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Snotnose on Tuesday August 17, @09:53PM (2 children)

    by Snotnose (1623) on Tuesday August 17, @09:53PM (#1167978)

    otherwise all this Orwellian bullshit the government is pulling might make the headlines.

    I suspect on 9/11 some cave dweller in Afghanistan will fart on an American flag, then kill some tied and bound innocent woman to prove how manly he is.
     

    --
    The 3 symptoms of laziness: 1) think of something tomorrow 2)

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 17, @09:58PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 17, @09:58PM (#1167980)

      Are incaves like incels?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 17, @10:04PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 17, @10:04PM (#1167981)

      otherwise all this Orwellian bullshit the government is pulling might make the headlines.

      You're mad at the gov't and not at the people that handed them a really good excuse earlier this year?!

(1)