Pi Calculated to "62.8 Trillion Digits" W/ Pair of 32-Core AMD Epyc Chips, 1TB RAM, 510TB Disk Space

posted by martyb on Wednesday August 18, @03:08AM
from the hdds-are-still-better dept.
News

upstart writes:

Pi calculated to '62.8 trillion digits' with a pair of 32-core AMD Epyc chips, 1TB RAM, 510TB disk space:

Switzerland's University of Applied Sciences Graubünden [...] yesterday claimed it had broken the record, asserting it beat the previous record of 50 trillion digits, set by Timothy Mullican last year, by 12.8 trillion digits, and completed the task in just over 108 days versus Mullican's 303.

[...] A pair of 32-core AMD Epyc 7542 processors powered the uni's rig. AMD states the CPU cores spend most of their time at 2.9GHz, can burst to 3.4GHz, have 128MB L3 cache and happily run 64 threads apiece. A server with 1TB of RAM was also employed, with Ubuntu Linux 20.04 installed on a pair of solid-state disks of unspecified size.

A JBOD housed 38 7200RPM hard disks, each with 16TB capacity.

[...] Hard disks were chosen over SSDs because SSD performance degrades over time and the university's designers feared their intensive calculations could cause problems. In all, the uni said 510TB of disk space was used.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by Mykl on Wednesday August 18, @03:32AM

    by Mykl (1112) on Wednesday August 18, @03:32AM (#1168059)

    Calculating to this distance is really just a vanity project - the area of a galaxy in square nanometres is unaffected once you go past about 100 digits.

    What we really want to know (and would be much more impressive) is if there has been any attempt to search for a pattern in those 62.8 trillion digits.

  • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 18, @03:53AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 18, @03:53AM (#1168063)

    Pi sucks. Pizza better.

