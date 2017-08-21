Swiping left on magnetic stripes:
The shift away from the magnetic stripe points to both consumers changing habits for payments and the development of newer technologies. Today’s chip cards are powered by microprocessors that are much more capable and secure, and many are also embedded with tiny antennae that enable contactless transactions. Biometric cards, which combine fingerprints with chips to verify a cardholder’s identity, offer another layer of security.
Based on the decline in payments powered by magnetic stripes after chip-based payments took hold, newly-issued Mastercard credit and debit cards will not be required to have a stripe starting in 2024 in most markets. By 2033, no Mastercard credit and debit cards will have magnetic stripes, which leaves a long runway for the remaining partners who still rely on the technology to phase in chip card processing.
[...] More than half of Americans prefer using a chip card payment at a terminal over any other payment method, with security being the driving factor, according to a December survey for Mastercard by the Phoenix Consumer Monitor. That was followed by contactless payments — with a card or a digital wallet. Only 11% said they preferred to swipe, and that drops to 9% when looking at cardholders with experience using contactless payments.
And in a July study by Phoenix, 81% of American cardholders surveyed reported they would be comfortable with a card that does not have the magnetic stripe, and 92% would increase or keep usage of their cards the same if the magnetic stripe was no longer on the card.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 18, @06:30AM
IBM came up with idea about the same time MasterCard was still Bank of America Card.
The mag stripe was designed for B.A.R.T. with 9-track tape segment glued to a poster board.
There was NO SECURITY in these early cards or even later...
In 1989, if you checked into a hotel in Hong Kong, with-in one hour 20 duplicate cards where only magnet stripe was change were on the street. So hotel was skimming the cards-- no more elegant than that. They tapped the POTS lines for CrCard Clearing houses. So when the system asked for authorization - TRACK2 was sent to clearing house with all the information... ALL IN THE CLEAR! Did not even start to encrypt that connection in earnst until 1996 time frame. ZonJR did that too.
Hell that thought the card number being modulo-10 was good. Except if transpose a 09 for 90. Still was valid math. Or if transpose 1n0 and 0n1 or 2nnn3 and 3nnn2 still valid modulo-10.
Reservation centers - finally stepped up encrypting at the point of entry. Again in the middle of 90's.
Europe on the other hand got to chip tech faster (15+ yrs before US) and card companies could even bring that working tech to the States, but instead crippled the tech.
Now they are going look at this shine thing... removing the unencrypted track data on back of card.... Aren't we good? YOU ARE LATE.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Wednesday August 18, @06:33AM
The chip on the card wasn't working, so they had to swipe the strip, which did work. Maybe they could have typed in the numbers directly ... will that still work?