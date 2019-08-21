from the push-me-pull-you dept.
Counter-spinning turbine design draws double the energy from ocean waves:
One of the more common approaches to harnessing wave energy is known as a point absorber buoy, which consists of a flotation device on the surface that is tethered to the seabed. As the buoy moves up and down with the passing waves, it drives an energy converter mechanism built onto the tether partway below the surface. This might be a geared drivetrain that uses the linear motion to spin a flywheel and generate power, as seen in some experimental designs.
The RMIT scientists used the point absorber buoy as a jumping off point for their novel generator, which they say addresses a couple of problems with conventional designs. To efficiently harvest energy, point absorber buoys typically need to use sensors, actuators and other electronics to precisely synchronize themselves with the incoming waves, but this leaves them open to maintenance and reliability issues.
In what they call a world-first design, the scientists eschewed all these synchronization sensors and electronics and went with a passive approach that has the device float up and down naturally with the swell. Two turbine wheels that are stacked close together down below rotate in opposite directions, and combine to amplify the energy being relayed to the generator.
This generator is housed inside a buoy above the surface to protect it from corrosion, and is connected to the spinning turbines via shafts and a belt-pulley drive transmission. Testing of this prototype in the lab showed that it could draw twice as much power from ocean waves as other point absorber designs, while promising a simpler and cost-effective path forward.
