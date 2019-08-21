from the what-about-snow,-rain,-heat,-or-gloom-of-night? dept.
Drone Delivery Is Live Today, And It's 90% Cheaper Than Car-Based Services:
Amazon may be failing to deliver on its promises of drone delivery programs. But a home-grown Irish company is running live autonomous drone delivery right now in Galway, Ireland, has licenses to take it across the European Union, and is poised to — at the right moment — take its tech and knowhow across the Atlantic.
To Canada, at least.
Regulation in the U.S. is too far behind the times.
"We're delivering coffees," Manna CEO Bobby Healy told me in a recent episode of the TechFirst podcast. "We're delivering burgers and fries. We're delivering ice cream, broccoli, melon, you name it, we're delivering it. And it arrives perfect, you know, piping hot coffee, foam intact, little design on top of the foam still intact."
Manna is doing 2,000 to 3,000 flights a day using fully autonomous suitcase-sized drones that fly at 50 miles an hour — that's 80 km/hour in Ireland — at an altitude of 150 to 200 feet. Near your home, it'll scan the area with lidar and radar to find a safe spot, descend, drop off your delivery, and whiz back for its next pick-up.
[...] Each drone runs seven or eight deliveries an hour, and there's a huge advantage over an Uber Eats or Skip The Dishes style car delivery.
[...] "In the USA today, it's costing between $6 and $9 base cost to a platform to move product, to get product from restaurant to the store — or to the house," Healy says. "So think that key KPI, one person, roughly two orders per hour. One Manna personnel can do 20 deliveries per hour ... simple number, right? So our cost is one tenth the cost of using the road. It's literally that simple."
[...] it allows a tiny bookstore or pizza parlor in semi-rural Ireland to have a better delivery guarantee than global supergiant Amazon.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 19, @07:04PM (6 children)
The U.S. is way too entrenched. We need to get rid of USPS mailbox monopolies so that anyone can deliver mail into what should be MY mailbox (it shouldn't belong to the federal government).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 19, @07:06PM
If anyone disagrees with me they should be free to determine who is allowed and not allowed to deliver mail into what should be their mailbox. They should not be allowed to impose their disagreement onto what should be my mailbox (it shouldn't belong to the federal government). I should be allowed to choose who can deliver mail into what should be my mailbox.
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Thursday August 19, @07:12PM (2 children)
This is a great idea if you're living in downtown Metropolis. Not so much when you're in Hicksville. Because it's heaps more profitable to deliver where people are tightly packed and your delivery boy can deliver on foot however many packages he can carry, while you almost need a plane to deliver that lone package sensibly to some remote farm at the outskirts of a godforsaken town in the middle of nowhere.
In other words, be prepared that you won't get anything delivered unless you're living in a large city. Because it simply isn't profitable to carry your Amazon bag out into the wilderness.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by DrkShadow on Thursday August 19, @07:39PM (1 child)
Actually, lets turn that around. It's great if you're living in Hicksville, TN! Just imagine: you don't have to contend with crap roads, potholes, dirt roads, lack of street signs to get to your place -- and all the round-about-ness that makes navigation difficult. It's a straight shot through the air!
From the article,
They're already doing semi-rural, and that's a selling point. Let this go rural, from a central distribution point, a straight-shot through the air for 20 minutes to rural wherever-you-want-to-be, and 20 minutes back. They say 7-8 deliveries an hour, so it can run for an hour straight. Your delivery will cost them 60-90c, maybe, times 7-8 (number of deliveries per hour -- since you're taking up an hour), as opposed to $15-30 to deliver to the middle of nowhere (if you can even get delivery). Probably the electricity is much cheaper than 60-90 * 7-8, probably like 50c + 10c*7. Each delivery presumably has to be loaded up by an employee, and maybe that's where the most of the cost comes from.
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Thursday August 19, @07:50PM
I've got a strong suspicion that both rural and metropolitan deliveries will have different constraints than do "semi-rural" deliveries. If the drone needs to travle 20 miles to make the delivery, you get a most one round-trip/hour. If the address is in the middle of a high-rise, you have a very hard time getting the drone to their door. I suspect that there are other problems which are even worse (attacks by eagles high-jacking the hamburgers?). It should work well in suburban settings, though, and that's probably where a lot of the business is.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Thursday August 19, @07:29PM (1 child)
Hey! A state actor is trying out a new script!! Neato.
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Thursday August 19, @07:37PM
DeJoy is now posting AC here on SoylentNews?
(Score: 2) by datapharmer on Thursday August 19, @07:21PM (3 children)
What do you suppose accounts for it being .4672 km/h slower in Ireland? Is it a timezone thing or maybe due to unique friction properties of the Emerald Isles?
On a more serious note, I'm curious how they were able to get the price point for the drones to $0 so they can do a direct comparison between a delivery driver that provides their own car and "Manna personnel" that gets paid the same hourly but uses (presumably) a company owned drone. Something doesn't add up here with their "key KPI."
(Score: 2) by DrkShadow on Thursday August 19, @07:34PM (1 child)
That's the error in the assumptions. From the article,
There is no hourly employee.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 19, @07:46PM
(Score: 2) by Barenflimski on Thursday August 19, @07:42PM
Oh come on now, really? What accounts for the Irish being slower than the rest of us? Maybe its the Whiskey. Maybe its the latitude. Maybe its the attitude. Nothing remains quite the same.
Regardless, it is now fact, and this article will be referenced by people for generations as they cite this during arguments. Bummer for the Irish.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 19, @07:39PM (2 children)
So, great, my caramel soy latte is sitting in the middle of the expressway? Only flat clear spot nearby?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 19, @07:44PM
Here's the hot new purchase for the 2020s homeowner. [homedepot.com]
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday August 19, @07:47PM
The danger would seem to be when it is drone hunting season. That is a thing in uncivilized parts of the US.
