Japan Developing AI, Satellite System to Track Foreign Ships in its Waters

upstart writes:

Japan developing AI, satellite system to track foreign ships in its waters:

Japan is developing a maritime surveillance system that will use artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced satellite technologies to identify and track foreign ships operating suspiciously close to its waters or that intrude into its territory.

The government is earmarking an initial 450 million yen (US$4.1 million) for the project under the third supplementary budget for fiscal 2020, with technology companies being invited to submit proposals for the system.

An analyst said Tokyo is finding it difficult to keep track of the vessels illegally entering its vast ocean territories.

    Give the home fleet a subsidy to install a trusted responder system, investigate any boat that is on radar but didn't send a proper response.

