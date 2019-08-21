'Green steel': Swedish company ships first batch made without using coal:
The world's first customer delivery of "green steel" produced without using coal is taking place in Sweden, according to its manufacturer.
The Swedish venture Hybrit said it was delivering the steel to truck-maker Volvo AB as a trial run before full commercial production in 2026. Volvo has said it will start production in 2021 of prototype vehicles and components from the green steel.
Steel production using coal accounts for around 8% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Hybrit started test operations at its pilot plant for green free steel in Lulea, northern Sweden, a year ago. It aims to replace coking coal, traditionally needed for ore-based steel making, with renewable electricity and hydrogen. Hydrogen is a key part of the EU's plan to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 20, @08:44AM (1 child)
I knew that coal is important in 2 ways: (1) heat everything and (2) mix the iron with some carbon atoms --- the more carbon gets added, the harder (and the more brittle) the resulting substance (various versions of cast iron).
So I assume here they're just talking about part (1). Provided link does not mention anything about (2), nor provide a link to a press release or anything, so I've no idea where they get their carbon atoms for (2).
(Score: 2) by quietus on Friday August 20, @09:12AM
Ah -- but you're doing things in reverse: instead of not reading the article, you just skimmed the writeup and missed its last para.
To put things in context: all the important European heavy industry players (as well as South-Korean, Japanese and at least one Australian steel producer) are deploying hydrogen [energypost.eu] projects, along with carbon capture and storage projects.