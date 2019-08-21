from the tigers-never-change-their-stripes dept.
Windows 11 Is Making It Absurdly Difficult to Change Browsers
In a page ripped right out of the '90s, Microsoft reminds us that it's still engaging in the browser wars.
[....] there have been plenty of chances to dive into the OS to see what's next from Microsoft. And there's evidence of the same old story. Namely, Microsoft wants to make it hard for you to use a browser that isn't Edge.
The Verge reports on how convoluted the new process is to change the default browser in Windows 11. Like in Windows 10, you'll get a prompt when you click on a web link asking you to choose an app. But unless you specifically tell the system that you'd like to switch browsers, it will assume you're okay with Microsoft Edge as the default.
[....] It gets worse: if you don't remember on the initial pop-up, you'll have to dig into the settings to change the default app for every specific file type. This can get tedious! It means you'll have to tell Windows which app should open an HTM, HTML, PDF, SVG, and XHTML file—and that's only a sampling of the file types that a browser can open. Additional screenshots show Windows 11 still nags the user to try Microsoft Edge when switching browsers.
From the same people who brought us IE 6, the bane of web developers everywhere, now comes Edge — the browser with the swirl toilet flushing icon.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 20, @12:47PM
I thought it was a delicious Tide pod.
(Score: 2) by corey on Friday August 20, @12:55PM (1 child)
I think Sanjay needs to have a movie night in.
Seriously, won’t this land them in the same place as back in the 2000s?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 20, @01:08PM
Microsoft isn't as dominant as it was back then, even on desktop.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Usage_share_of_operating_systems [wikipedia.org]
The DoJ doesn't care anyway.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by SomeGuy on Friday August 20, @01:03PM (2 children)
I think Microsoft needs to go back to user interface "kindergarten". Probably coding and OS design kindergarten as well.
Lock these people in a room with nothing but MacOS 7.5.5 and Microsoft Windows 95. Preferably with no Internet connection. Then they will actually have to "use" the computers rather than just shitting on "social" media sites.
Then they might try and actually understand why things are the way they are (or were and should be).
Any "developer" that actually belongs in the marketing department needs to be shot in to space.
I'm still baffled by the illogic of some Windows 10 dialogs (such as the select application to open a document dialog) that has no cancel or close button but expects you to click OUTSIDE of the dialog to close it. Clicking outside the dialog used to be a very bad thing to do as you might send the application to the background, with that dialog still stuck open, which was sometimes a pain to clear up. But somehow they want to make this bad, inconsistent behavior "normal".
Microsoft has lost it.
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Friday August 20, @01:10PM
I've heard many terms for that body part, but "space" is new even to me.
(Score: 2) by EEMac on Friday August 20, @02:54PM
I'm afraid this is a touch UI idiom. It's bad. And it seems to be here to stay.
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Friday August 20, @01:07PM
It's still about 4 years 'til support for Win10 ends. In other words, 4 years before anyone with half a brain downgrades to 11.
In the meantime, MS will change and soften up a lot of things when they notice that their new OS is about as popular as foot fungus, and by then, third party tools to mitigate the worst shortcomings will be available, too.
Didn't you learn anything from Win10?
(Score: 2) by Revek on Friday August 20, @01:14PM
Is always forcing everyone to use their fisher price quality software.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 20, @01:19PM
In general, my instinct is to do the complete opposite when someone tries forcing some bullshit on me, and this has served me well. True motives with these fucking E-Corps are already questionable, to say the very least. The level of aggression reveals the motive since it's so painfully obvious how all this shit is premeditated and intentional by design. If some product is truly better than it will stand on its own merit without having it forced upon someone.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 20, @01:21PM (2 children)
I guess I'm done with Windows.
And good grief. I had an email yesterday I was trying to compose in Outlook. I wanted to delete a section towards the end, so I selected it, deleted it, and along with it, Outlook randomly lops off a paragraph from the top of the email! Same damned thing Word's been doing since 2014. WTF did they break? Everything was fine in Office 2012, and I like the ribbon. But just randomly deleting shit half way across the document?!
I'm working in a Micros~1 shop atm. I can't even use LibreOffice, which was my workaround for Office 2014+'s fucking b0rk3nness at my last gig. Next job can't be Micros~1. I'm sick of it. I'll take a pay cut. I'll move out of this part of the country I love. It'll always be just a road trip away after all. But I just can't keep doing this Micros~1 shit. It's broken. It's all just fucking broken, bloated broken ass shit. My hair is turning grey and reminding me of my mortality. Better things to do, better ways to earn my keep and practice my art.
The forced updates and reboots are really just the tip of the iceberg. I guess I'll just find a better hobby than video games. Plenty of stuff to read, new interesting fiction coming out all the time. Malazan Book of the Fallen was amazing (all 10k+ pages lol), and a friend has been bugging me nonstop for the past few weeks to read Project Hail Mary. I could teach myself Koine Greek and finally start attempting a self-education in the liberal arts, or I've got enough money now (and audio recording is easy enough these days for the rape culture crap and the sexual harassment rape culture will spew at me again because I was assigned to the male gender caste) I could just to go back to school to study the skills of a free person.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Friday August 20, @01:36PM
Been off Microsoft's useless crap since 1999: Linux all the way and never had a problem. Microsoft pushes crap you REALLY don't need, you just THINK you need it...there are options.
Get off. Now. RUN! Allons'y!
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---
(Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Friday August 20, @02:43PM
There are video games that run under Linux.
And not just low-quality free ones.
Apparently Steam has quite a few available.
Mind you, paying for something is no guarantee that it's worth paying for.
-- hendrik
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Friday August 20, @01:57PM
So far the new "features" aren't anything I really care about.
On the other hand, I have no desire to run TPM (or whatever it's called). All it means to me is it's harder to dual boot Linux.
I also don't want to use Edge. I like my browser and, if you try to drag me kicking and screaming to your browser, then I'll just boot Linux to surf the web.
The 3 symptoms of laziness: 1) think of something tomorrow 2)
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 20, @02:27PM
I'm so fucking tired of this incompetent journalistic sensationalistic bullshit. A handful of alternative browser makers make a public statement, and automatically every tech news outlet and his dog just repeat verbatim the narrative without any verification or nuancing.
First of all: Windows 11 makes changes to the way every application handles associations, not just browsers.
"Absurdly difficult" ?? Settings, Apps, Default apps. Then select your application, and select which extensions in the list are to be associated with it. How "absurdly" difficult is that ? Granted, in Windows 10, there was one less step because Windows automatically associated every extension to your app, but that led to some undesirable consequences in some instances. One could argue the new way Windows 11 handles this gives the user more control, not less.
How may of these tech site journalists actually have a working copy of Windows 11 ? Well, I have, and it's my daily driver.
And how many of the Windows bashers that replied to this thread so far have actually used Windows 11 ? I'll give you a rough estimate: None.
Now, I have no doubt that my post will soon be downmodded to hell in the blink of an eye. After all, anyone who's not adhering to the "Windows is shit and Microsoft is evil" narrative must be silenced, regardless of wether their comments are based on actual, first hand experience, right ?