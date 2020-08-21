from the how-fast-can-it-run-on-the-Moon-or-Mars? dept.
Elon Musk Reveals Plans to Unleash a Humanoid Tesla Bot
Tesla CEO Elon Musk ended a deeply technical AI Day event [(3h3m21s)] with a head-turning announcement: a humanoid robot.
After a dancing human dressed as a robot moved off stage at Thursday's invitation-only event in Palo Alto, California, Musk introduced Tesla Bot. It will be based on Tesla's Autopilot system and is essentially a humanoid form of the car. Musk considers the electric vehicles "fully sentient robots on wheels." So might as well make it a human-like bot!
The bot looks like a human with two arms (and two hands with five fingers) and two legs. It'll stand at 5 feet 8 inches and weigh 125 pounds. It can only run 5 mph, which Musk assured was slow enough for most people to escape if something goes wrong: "If you can run faster than that it’ll be fine."
Most importantly, Musk said it would be friendly ("of course") and operate dangerous, repetitive, and boring tasks as it "navigates a world built for humans."
Musk repeated that the humanoid would have a screen on its head and eight cameras, like on Tesla cars that can drive with assistance from Autopilot. "It's all the same tools we see in the car," he said.
The story continues at c|net:
Three slides detailed the robot's proposed specifications and Musk made sure he pointed out you could both outrun the Tesla Bot and "overpower" it. He has, in the past, rallied against the use of robots as weapons and warned of the risks AI might pose -- once calling it the "biggest risk we face as a civilization." I guess if they're your incredibly slow, easy-to-overpower robots, the dangers are reduced.
One particular slide said they would eliminate "dangerous, repititive, boring tasks" and Musk provided an example suggesting the robot could be told to "go to the store and get ... the following groceries."
A prototype would likely be ready next year, he said.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Friday August 20, @09:19PM (1 child)
The bot will now become the Human Torch
(Score: 2) by Tork on Friday August 20, @09:23PM
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Friday August 20, @09:25PM
Machines wear out and break. They develop faults. The more robots they build to do boring work, the more work humans will have to do to fix them when they malfunction. So it's not clear if robots will produce more leisure time for humans by doing their work for them.
The best reason to have all those robots, it seems, is to use them to take over the world.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 20, @09:29PM
Humanoid is great for gathering fruits, fashioning tools, looking over tall grass, and running, but not so great for most of the practical work that needs to be done in the modern world. Build some real robots that do useful things, please.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 20, @09:40PM
Doesn't matter a whit how fast it can run, or how fast I can run. Once it learns how to hold a gun and squeeze the trigger we're all dead meat.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday August 20, @09:46PM (1 child)
So, if the machine goes berserk, infants, toddlers, disabled, and aged people first - devil take the hindmost and all that. Got it.
Of course, he leaves out an important bit. Almost all healthy humans between the ages of 5 and 85 can run along at 5 mph - until they start to tire. (For the sake of semi-accuracy, normal walking speed is 3 mph, so 5 mph is just a fast walking pace, or "double time" in military jargon.) Machines don't get tired. They continue on at their set pace until they run out of fuel, or break down, or crash.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 20, @09:50PM