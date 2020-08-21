Stories
AMD Launches the Infinity Hub as Its Newest Open-Source Portal

posted by martyb on Saturday August 21, @02:37AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
upstart writes:

AMD Infinity Hub is [...] focused on high performance computing (HPC) with AMD Instinct accelerators. Infinity Hub is also more about porting existing software to the Radeon Open eCosystem (ROCm) for enjoying Instinct support rather than developing new and original HPC software.

The AMD Infinity Hub in its initial form lays out instructions on how to obtain/use ROCm-enabled versions of AMBER, Chroma, CP2K, GROMACS, NAMD, OpenMM, PyTorch, SPECFEM3D, and TensorFlow.

Some of these upstream open-source projects already have ROCm support available and in those cases the Infinity Hub is just outlining ROCm support caveats and other details to help users. While ROCm can work on select consumer Radeon GPUs too, the Infinity Hub is just focused on the support around their Instinct accelerators.

AMD is striving for the Infinity Hub to be a resource to make it easier to deploy HPC workloads on their GPUs/accelerators, simplify deployments, and stay up to date with new resources.

[...] The Infinity Hub can be viewed on AMD.com.;

Original Submission


  • (Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 21, @02:47AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 21, @02:47AM (#1169156)

    Can someone in the know about HPC give us a sane Tl;DR, instead of the breatheless marketing drivel?

